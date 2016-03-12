25 teams send reps to pro day of up-and-coming FCS program

Published: Mar 12, 2016 at 10:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

Representatives from 25 NFL teams -- including defensive backs coaches from the Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans -- were present for Samford's pro day on Tuesday.

The workout was held outdoors and run on FieldTurf.

» 2016 pro days schedule and results

Cornerback James Bradberry -- 6-foot-0 3/4, 207 -- had an 11-foot broad jump and then stood on the rest of his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine. He also had a very good positional workout.

Quarterback Michael Eubank -- 6-4 5/8, 246 -- ran the 40-yard dash in 5.22 and 5.13 seconds. He had a 28-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-9 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.71 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.84 seconds. Eubank -- who has 8 3/8-inch hands -- is a big, tall quarterback with a strong arm, which could earn him a camp look as a rookie free agent.

Defensive lineman Michael Pierce -- 6-0 3/8, 329 -- ran the 40 in 4.98 and 5.03 seconds. He had a 27-inch vertical and 9-foot-7 broad jump. He did 28 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, but didn't do the shuttle or three-cone drill. Pierce played the previous two seasons at Samford after transferring from Tulane, where he played his first two seasons of college ball. He is a free-agent pickup possibility following the 2016 NFL Draft.

Defensive back Trey Wesley -- 6-0 1/4, 203 -- ran the 40 in 4.63 and 4.64 seconds. He had a 35 1/2-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-9 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.45 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.0 seconds. He performed 15 reps on the bench. Wesley had a good pro day workout, and could be a priority free-agent pickup following the draft.

Samford has an up-and-coming football program thanks to the work of head coach Chris Hatcher. He's really done a great job of revitalizing the program at Samford, which is where Bobby Bowden started his coaching career back in 1954 (when the school was known as Howard College).

Follow Gil Brandt on Twitter @Gil_Brandt.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's practice at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW