25 teams send reps to pro day of up-and-coming FCS program

Representatives from 25 NFL teams -- including defensive backs coaches from the Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans -- were present for Samford's pro day on Tuesday.
The workout was held outdoors and run on FieldTurf.
Cornerback James Bradberry -- 6-foot-0 3/4, 207 -- had an 11-foot broad jump and then stood on the rest of his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine. He also had a very good positional workout.
Quarterback Michael Eubank -- 6-4 5/8, 246 -- ran the 40-yard dash in 5.22 and 5.13 seconds. He had a 28-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-9 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.71 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.84 seconds. Eubank -- who has 8 3/8-inch hands -- is a big, tall quarterback with a strong arm, which could earn him a camp look as a rookie free agent.
Defensive lineman Michael Pierce -- 6-0 3/8, 329 -- ran the 40 in 4.98 and 5.03 seconds. He had a 27-inch vertical and 9-foot-7 broad jump. He did 28 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, but didn't do the shuttle or three-cone drill. Pierce played the previous two seasons at Samford after transferring from Tulane, where he played his first two seasons of college ball. He is a free-agent pickup possibility following the 2016 NFL Draft.
Defensive back Trey Wesley -- 6-0 1/4, 203 -- ran the 40 in 4.63 and 4.64 seconds. He had a 35 1/2-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-9 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.45 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.0 seconds. He performed 15 reps on the bench. Wesley had a good pro day workout, and could be a priority free-agent pickup following the draft.
Samford has an up-and-coming football program thanks to the work of head coach Chris Hatcher. He's really done a great job of revitalizing the program at Samford, which is where Bobby Bowden started his coaching career back in 1954 (when the school was known as Howard College).