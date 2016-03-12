25 teams send reps to pro day of up-and-coming FCS program

Defensive lineman Michael Pierce -- 6-0 3/8, 329 -- ran the 40 in 4.98 and 5.03 seconds. He had a 27-inch vertical and 9-foot-7 broad jump. He did 28 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, but didn't do the shuttle or three-cone drill. Pierce played the previous two seasons at Samford after transferring from Tulane, where he played his first two seasons of college ball. He is a free-agent pickup possibility following the 2016 NFL Draft.