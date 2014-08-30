22 things you need to know from Saturday's CFB action

The Georgia star running back has had three of them now, and he's averaged more than 12 yards per carry in all three. Saturday night, it was Clemson's defense playing matador as Gurley rolled up 198 yards on just 15 carries, added a 100-yard kickoff return for a score, and totaled four touchdowns in Georgia's 45-21 win. It was a Heisman Trophy-worthy performance for one of the few non-quarterbacks with a chance to claim college football's biggest individual honor. The junior is eligible for the 2015 NFL Draft if he chooses to declare after the season.