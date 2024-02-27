2024 NFL Scouting Combine to feature historic number of Michigan players

While Michigan is the standard bearer among individual schools, the SEC had 75 invitees, the most among all conferences (based on 2023 conference alignment). Second place went to the Big Ten's 59, bolstered by Michigan's massive presence.

Live drills at the combine, which air on NFL Network, will begin Thursday with defensive linemen and linebackers. On Friday, defensive backs and tight ends are in action, followed by quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs Saturday and concluding Sunday with offensive linemen.

It leads to the draft, which takes place April 25-27 in Detroit.