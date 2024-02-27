2024 NFL Scouting Combine to feature historic number of Michigan players

Jim Harbaugh is unlikely to be the only Michigan product to make an impact in the 2024 NFL season.
There figures to be a pack of Wolverines heading to the next level, as evidenced by their attendance in Indianapolis.
Eighteen Michigan players have been invited to take part in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine this week. It's the most for any school this year and two more than any college has had at a single combine since at least 2003, per NFL Research.
Most players from one school in same year since 2003
|Year
|School
|Players
|2024
|Michigan
|18
|2020
|LSU
|16
|2022
|Georgia
|14
|2018
|Alabama
|14
|2017
|Michigan
|14
|2016
|Ohio State
|14
|2006
|USC
|14
|2004
|Ohio State
|14
Harbaugh, the new Los Angeles Chargers head coach, and the Wolverines are coming off a win over the Washington Huskies in the 2024 College Football National Championship. They'll have an assortment of talented prospects on hand in Indy, with quarterback J.J. McCarthy and linebacker Junior Colson standing out as some of the top players headed for the 2024 NFL Draft. Others to watch for are wide receiver Roman Wilson, edge Braiden McGregor and running back Blake Corum.
Most players invited by school to 2024 combine
|School
|Invitees
|Michigan
|18
|Washington
|13
|Florida State
|12
|Texas
|11
|Georgia
|11
|Alabama
|10
|Penn State
|10
While Michigan is the standard bearer among individual schools, the SEC had 75 invitees, the most among all conferences (based on 2023 conference alignment). Second place went to the Big Ten's 59, bolstered by Michigan's massive presence.
Live drills at the combine, which air on NFL Network, will begin Thursday with defensive linemen and linebackers. On Friday, defensive backs and tight ends are in action, followed by quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs Saturday and concluding Sunday with offensive linemen.
It leads to the draft, which takes place April 25-27 in Detroit.
Harbaugh's Chargers own the No. 5 overall pick. Will he spend it or any of his other draft choices on some of his old Wolverines? Only time will tell, but he'll certainly have an assortment to choose from, and many of them will take center stage at the combine this week.