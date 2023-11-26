2023 NFL season, Week 12: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 12 Sunday:
- Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Hughes (hand) is questionable to return against the Saints.
- Carolina Panthers wide receivers Laviska Shenault (ankle), guard Chandler Zavala (knee) and linebacker DJ Johnson (neck) are questionable to return against the Titans.
- Houston Texans guard Tytus Howard (knee) was ruled out against the Jaguars.
- Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cam Robinson (knee) was ruled out against the Texans.
- New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones to start the second half against the Giants.
- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (thigh) is questionable to return against the Falcons.