News roundup

Presented By

2023 NFL season, Week 12: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Published: Nov 26, 2023 at 02:41 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 12 Sunday:

  • Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Hughes (hand) is questionable to return against the Saints.
  • Carolina Panthers wide receivers Laviska Shenault (ankle), guard Chandler Zavala (knee) and linebacker DJ Johnson (neck) are questionable to return against the Titans.
  • Houston Texans guard Tytus Howard (knee) was ruled out against the Jaguars.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cam Robinson (knee) was ruled out against the Texans.
  • New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones to start the second half against the Giants. 
  • New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (thigh) is questionable to return against the Falcons.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: Chargers WR Jalen Guyton (groin), TE Gerald Everett (chest) expected to play vs. Ravens

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to have wide receiver Jalen Guyton and tight end Gerald Everett back in the lineup against the Ravens on Sunday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 11 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Chargers WR Keenan Allen expected to play without restrictions Sunday at Packers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (shoulder) is expected to play without restrictions Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.