2023 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Eagles-Buccaneers, Rams-Bengals on Monday night

After closing the Week 2 slate with a pair of divisional games that went down to the wire, Week 3's double dip is an extra treat for football fans.

The Eagles and Buccaneers kick off first an undefeated showdown between NFC opponents before the Rams and Bengals square off in a Super Bowl LVI rematch 60 minutes later.

Philadelphia and Tampa Bay are coming off wins in Week 2, while Los Angeles and Cincinnati are coming off one-possession losses.

The Eagles and Buccaneers hope to continue their win streaks, respectively. Meanwhile, the Rams are looking to get back in the win column, and the Bengals are still searching for their first victory of the season and have questions at the QB spot.