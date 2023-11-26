2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bears-Vikings on Monday night

Week 12 is bookended by NFC North rivalries, with the Bears and Vikings taking their turn Monday night.

Both teams will be looking to mend some heartbreak from last week.

The Vikings, currently 6-5 and in the No. 6 spot in the playoff picture, just saw their five-game winning streak snapped by the Broncos and Russell Wilson on a touchdown with 1:03 remaining.

The 3-8 Bears might have had it even worse. They held a 12-point lead over the division-leading Lions with 4:15 to play before two Detroit touchdowns and a safety turned a shocking upset into an all-too-familiar 31-26 loss.

History is unfortunately stacked high against Chicago's chances at rebounding in Minnesota.

The Bears currently hold a 12-game losing streak versus divisional opponents and a 16-game losing streak versus opponents with a winning record, per NFL Research, the longest active streaks in the NFL by seven and nine games, respectively.

If the Vikings thwart them once again, Minnesota will bolster its playoff position and add to a run of its own. A win would make it six straight over Chicago -- tied for a longest winning streak by either team in the soon-to-be 126-game history.