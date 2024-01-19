NFL Divisional Round bold predictions: Rachaad White runs wild on Lions; Jordan Love shreds 49ers

Jordan Love has been one of the most surprising stories of the season. He turned it up a notch by throwing for three touchdowns in a blowout upset win over the Cowboys last week. He’ll stay hot in the Divisional Round against a 49ers defense coming off a long layoff. If there are any doubts that Green Bay has its next franchise quarterback, Love will erase them this weekend with another three-TD performance -- even if it doesn't lead to a Packers win.