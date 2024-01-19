NFL Divisional Round bold predictions: Rachaad White runs wild on Lions; Jordan Love shreds 49ers

Throughout the 2023 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Divisional Round schedule).
The Detroit Lions boasted the league’s fifth-best ground attack during the regular season, rushing for 135.9 yards per game. On Sunday, their dynamic duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs takes on Tampa Bay’s top-five run defense. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers' lead back, Rachaad White, faces a Detroit D that has allowed fewer than 90 rushing yards in each of its previous five games. A tough matchup for both backfields, no doubt. But I think White is poised for a big game. In fact, I think he eclipses the century mark on the ground, outproducing Montgomery and Gibbs by himself.
For much of his dynamic rookie season, we've been calling Jayden Reed "Deebo of the North." He became the first player to have 700-plus receiving yards and 100-plus rushing yards as a rookie since ... Deebo Samuel in 2019. And now these playmakers will face off in Santa Clara for a berth in the NFC Championship Game. My prediction: The two versatile wideouts trade blows all game, as BOTH players score a touchdown through the air and on the ground.
Patrick Mahomes hitting the road in the postseason is new; the two-time MVP winning in the postseason is not. Despite being an underdog at Buffalo on Sunday, Mahomes rallies his offense and scores 30 points -- a total Kansas City hasn’t put up since November -- to lead the Chiefs to their sixth straight AFC title game.
Jordan Love has been one of the most surprising stories of the season. He turned it up a notch by throwing for three touchdowns in a blowout upset win over the Cowboys last week. He’ll stay hot in the Divisional Round against a 49ers defense coming off a long layoff. If there are any doubts that Green Bay has its next franchise quarterback, Love will erase them this weekend with another three-TD performance -- even if it doesn't lead to a Packers win.
Full NFL Divisional Round schedule
Saturday, Jan. 20
- Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens (4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+/NFL+)
- Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET on FOX/FOX Deportes/NFL+)
Sunday, Jan. 21
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (3 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock/Universo/NFL+)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (6:30 p.m. ET on CBS/Paramount+/NFL+)