2022 NFL season, Week 1: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 1 Sunday:
- Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams suffered a rib injury in the first quarter against the Saints and is questionable to return.
- Baltimore Ravens tackle Ja'Wuan James was carted off with an ankle injury in the second quarter against the Jets. He is doubtful to return.
- Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins suffered a concussion and was ruled out against the Steelers.
- Miami Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle) is questionable to return against the Patriots. Tight end Cethan Carter was ruled out with a head injury.
- New England Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips (ribs) is questionable to return against Miami.
- San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) was ruled out against the Bears.
- Washington Commanders defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis suffered a knee injury against Jacksonville and was carted into the locker room. He is questionable to return. Offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (knee) is also questionable to return.