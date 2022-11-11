2022 NFL season: Three things to watch for in Seahawks-Buccaneers game in Munich, Germany





The schedule makers likely had no idea just what they were cooking up for Germany’s first-ever regular-season NFL game back in May, but the people of Munich are getting a doozy.





Sunday will mark the first time that two division leaders -- both surprising in different ways -- face off on the international stage. It will also be the first non-soccer event in Allianz Arena history.





The Seahawks were all but pronounced dead before the season started after trading away franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson. Thanks to Geno Smith’s career revival and what appears to be a slam-dunk rookie class, Pete Carroll’s squad is thriving in sole possession of first place in the NFC West.





The Buccaneers also sit atop their division. The twist is that they entered Week 10 sharing the lead with the Falcons before Atlanta lost on Thursday night, have a 25th-ranked scoring offense in disarray and currently have a losing record through nine games for the first time in Tom Brady’s career.





It’s been anything but easy for the Bucs thus far, but they have an opportunity Sunday to return to .500 for the first time since mid-October while simultaneously knocking a fellow division leader down a peg. For the Seahawks, a triumph in Munich would be a fifth straight victory and yet another step toward ending a two-year postseason hiatus.





Here are three things to watch for when the Seahawks and Buccaneers meet Sunday in Germany on NFL Network and NFL+:



