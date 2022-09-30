2022 NFL season: Three things to watch for in London's Vikings-Saints game on NFL Network





The NFL’s first of five 2022 International Series games was slated to feature the only two passers to ever throw for 400 yards in a London game, but Jameis Winston now appears destined to miss the contest with a back injury. He is listed as doubtful.





Kirk Cousins, who set a London record with 458 passing yards as Washington’s quarterback in a 27-27 tie against the Bengals back in 2016, will instead face off against New Orleans’ backup quarterback, Andy Dalton.





Although there are new faces, including two first-year head coaches, the Vikings and Saints have fostered a healthy rivalry over recent years on the heels of several iconic matchups. They have twice squared off in the postseason since January 2018, with Minnesota emerging victorious both times. The first showdown gave the world the “Minneapolis Miracle." The second, a 2019 wild-card game, ended on a walk-off touchdown pass by Cousins.





The Saints landed some punches, as well. The clubs’ most recent meeting on Christmas in 2020 saw running back Alvin Kamara tie the NFL single-game record with six rushing touchdowns.





As for the present day, the Vikings and Saints are two of five teams still undefeated in London (minimum two games), per NFL Research. Both will be fighting to move to 3-0 all-time while still searching for a definitive identity to run with in 2022.





Here are three things to watch for when the Vikings and Saints meet Sunday in London on NFL Network:



