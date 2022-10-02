2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Rams-49ers game on 'Monday Night Football'





The final game on the docket for Week 4 pits the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers. It’s a pairing that has supplanted the Niners-Seahawks in recent years as the NFC West’s foremost rivalry.





Part of that is due to the success of both teams -- Los Angeles and San Francisco have combined to represent the conference in three of the last four Super Bowls -- but it also stems from the two men calling the shots.





The Kyle Shanahan-Sean McVay connection is well established by now. They worked together on Kyle’s father Mike Shanahan’s staff in Washington from 2010-2013. Both later received their first head-coaching jobs in the same division out west in 2017.





Shanahan has a 7-4 head-to-head record against McVay thanks in large part to a six-game regular-season winning streak over the Rams, but L.A. is the one that came through in the teams’ NFC Championship Game showdown last season and went on to capture what had been an elusive ring for both squads.





That’s the type of watershed moment that could have confidence and momentum flowing McVay’s way on Monday night, although Shanahan will certainly have some tricks up his sleeve as the 49ers look at avoid a 1-3 start.





Here are four things to watch for when the 49ers host the Rams on Monday Night Football:



