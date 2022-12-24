2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Colts game on 'Monday Night Football'





The Chargers and Colts meet Monday night as franchises trending in opposite directions.





Los Angeles has wins in three of its last four and is on the doorstep of clinching its first postseason berth since 2018.





Indianapolis has gone 1-4 since plucking Jeff Saturday from an ESPN studio and installing him as interim head coach, and the club was officially eliminated from playoff contention with Jacksonville’s victory over the Jets on Thursday night.





That doesn’t mean the Colts have nothing to play for, especially as Saturday uses the remaining three games as a continued audition for next season’s full-time gig.





Plus, the Chargers still need to prove they’re capable of soundly handling teams they are expected to beat. That thorn in the side of past Justin Herbert-led teams is part of the reason he’s 23-23 as a starter without a playoff trip to his name.





Will the Colts surprise by punching above their weight, or can the Chargers take care of business?





Here are four things to watch for when the Colts host the Chargers on Monday Night Football:



