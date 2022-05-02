2022 NFL London Games anounced

Last year, as part of the League's expansion of the regular season to 17 games, it was determined that, beginning with the 2022 season, up to four of the teams from the conference whose teams were eligible for a ninth regular-season home game would instead be designated to play a neutral-site international game each year.

The NFL's international series for 2022 will kick off with games on back-to-back weekends at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings will each play in the UK for the third time, both teams having won on two previous occasions. They will make their debuts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 2.

The following Sunday, October 9, the Green Bay Packers, NFC North champions for the third consecutive year, will face the New York Giants in their first international trip, becoming the 32nd NFL team to play in London since 2007. The Giants will play in the UK for the third time, having won the inaugural London game at Wembley Stadium in 2007 and also the first game played at Twickenham Stadium in 2016. This will be their first game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.