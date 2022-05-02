2022 NFL London Games anounced

The National Football League today announced the matchups and dates for its three 2022 international regular-season games in the UK.
The 2022 London Games series will feature two games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, including the first international game played by the Green Bay Packers, and the return of the Jacksonville Jaguars to Wembley Stadium.
|Matchup
|Stadium
|Date & Time
|Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|October 2, 2:30pm BST (9.30am ET)
|New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|October 9, 2:30pm BST (9.30am ET)
|Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|Wembley Stadium
|October 30, 1:30pm GMT (9.30am ET)
Last year, as part of the League's expansion of the regular season to 17 games, it was determined that, beginning with the 2022 season, up to four of the teams from the conference whose teams were eligible for a ninth regular-season home game would instead be designated to play a neutral-site international game each year.
The NFL's international series for 2022 will kick off with games on back-to-back weekends at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings will each play in the UK for the third time, both teams having won on two previous occasions. They will make their debuts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 2.
The following Sunday, October 9, the Green Bay Packers, NFC North champions for the third consecutive year, will face the New York Giants in their first international trip, becoming the 32nd NFL team to play in London since 2007. The Giants will play in the UK for the third time, having won the inaugural London game at Wembley Stadium in 2007 and also the first game played at Twickenham Stadium in 2016. This will be their first game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
London action shifts to Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 30, when the Jacksonville Jaguars, who played at Tottenham Hotspur last season, return to Wembley for the first time since 2019, having played there for seven straight seasons. They will face the Denver Broncos, who are making their first trip to the UK since they played at Wembley in 2010.
Tickets for games London will be available from June. Exact dates for sales windows to be announced in May. Sign up to our Register of Interest to keep up with the latest ticketing information.