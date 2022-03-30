2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Wednesday, March 30

Arden Key is headed back to SEC country.

The defensive end has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced Wednesday. Key signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Key's football journey gained momentum during his collegiate days at LSU, where he earned first-team All-SEC honors as a sophomore but was limited by injury in his final season with the Tigers. The foot ailment and a concern about his inconsistent effort lowered his draft stock, eventually leading to his third-round selection by the Raiders in 2018.

Since then, Key has played in 54 career games (10 starts), serving primarily as a rotational edge rusher who could be deployed situationally. He set a new single-season high with 6.5 sacks in 2021, his first and only campaign with the San Francisco 49ers.