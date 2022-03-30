Around the NFL

CB Patrick Peterson announces he's staying with Vikings on one-year deal

Published: Mar 30, 2022 at 07:01 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Patrick Peterson is staying in Minnesota.

The three-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback is signing a one-year deal with the Vikings, Peterson announced on theAll Things Covered podcast. The team later announced it had agreed to terms with Peterson on a new contract.

Peterson will get a $4 million base value with $3.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Peterson also has $1 million available in incentives.

The 31-year-old Peterson had taken his time weighing his options, engaging in talks with a number of teams including the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but as Peterson said Wednesday, he always wanted to remain in Minnesota. It was a matter of new Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah presenting Peterson with an offer, and once that was done, it was a simple decision for Peterson.

Peterson moved from Arizona to Minnesota in 2021 and played in 13 games (13 starts) for the Vikings, recording 45 tackles, five passes defensed and one interception. Peterson enjoyed a bounce-back season, producing a better Pro Football Focus defensive grade in 2021 than he did with the Cardinals in 2020.

At his peak, Peterson was among the best corners in the NFL, earning eight straight Pro Bowl selections from his rookie year of 2011 all the way through 2018. His age started to show in his final season in Arizona, though, as Peterson wasn't quite as quick as he'd been in his earlier years, and he eventually sought a new chapter elsewhere following the 2020 season.

Peterson found a good fit in Minnesota. It's also a place where he can offer more than just reliable performance on the field. Peterson's wisdom and experience is valuable to a Vikings defense that includes Cameron Dantzler and the newly signed Chandon Sullivan﻿, is getting younger and is looking to add another corner with potential, possibly via the upcoming draft.

The future Pro Football Hall of Famer told co-host and former NFL defensive back Bryant McFadden he wants to play three more seasons (including 2022), which could mean moving to another team in the future before calling it a career. But for 2022, he'll remain a Viking.

