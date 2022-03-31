2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Thursday, March 31

The New Orleans Saints saw their best offensive lineman depart in free agency, while allowing a few reserves to remain unsigned. They're going to take a second look, however, at one who they just recently became familiar with.
Veteran guard Forrest Lamp is re-signing with the Saints, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. The sixth-year pro spent the better part of last season on New Orleans' practice squad, appearing in only one game for a handful of snaps on special teams.
Injuries have sidelined Lamp for much of his NFL career, including his entire rookie campaign in 2017 following an ACL tear. He was a second-round pick for the Chargers, eventually starting all 16 games in 2020. Lamp signed with the Bills last offseason but was released in August after being placed on injured reserve. He joined the Saints in October.
Lamp figures to be a depth option on an O-line unit that remains mostly intact outside of left tackle Terron Armstead leaving for the Dolphins.
Roster moves
- The Atlanta Falcons on Thursday announced the signing of safety Dean Marlowe to a one-year contract. Marlowe has spent time with the Panthers, Bills and Lions. He's coming off a 2021 campaign with Detroit in which he had a career-high nine starts and a career-best 65 tackles.
- The Chicago Bears announced the signing of safety Dane Cruikshank.
- The Los Angeles Rams are signing former Seahawks All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner to a five-year contract worth up to $65 million, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
- The Philadelphia Eagles officially re-signing defensive lineman Fletcher Cox on Thursday, via the transaction wire. News of Cox rejoining the Eagles was initially reported on March 19.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed linebacker Genard Avery and safety Karl Joseph to one-year contracts. Avery started a career-high 12 games last season for the Eagles. Joseph, a former first-round pick of the Raiders, is re-signing with the club after playing the 2021 season in Pittsburgh.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed quarterback Ryan Griffin. Griffin joined the Bucs in 2015, but has seen action in just two games with the team.
Coaching moves
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Larry Foote and Kacy Rodgers will serve as co-defensive coordinators under new head coach Todd Bowles.