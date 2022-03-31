2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Thursday, March 31

The New Orleans Saints saw their best offensive lineman depart in free agency, while allowing a few reserves to remain unsigned. They're going to take a second look, however, at one who they just recently became familiar with.

Veteran guard Forrest Lamp is re-signing with the Saints, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. The sixth-year pro spent the better part of last season on New Orleans' practice squad, appearing in only one game for a handful of snaps on special teams.

Injuries have sidelined Lamp for much of his NFL career, including his entire rookie campaign in 2017 following an ACL tear. He was a second-round pick for the Chargers, eventually starting all 16 games in 2020. Lamp signed with the Bills last offseason but was released in August after being placed on injured reserve. He joined the Saints in October.