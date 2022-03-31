Around the NFL

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Thursday, March 31

Published: Mar 31, 2022 at 05:48 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The New Orleans Saints saw their best offensive lineman depart in free agency, while allowing a few reserves to remain unsigned. They're going to take a second look, however, at one who they just recently became familiar with.

Veteran guard Forrest Lamp is re-signing with the Saints, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. The sixth-year pro spent the better part of last season on New Orleans' practice squad, appearing in only one game for a handful of snaps on special teams.

Injuries have sidelined Lamp for much of his NFL career, including his entire rookie campaign in 2017 following an ACL tear. He was a second-round pick for the Chargers, eventually starting all 16 games in 2020. Lamp signed with the Bills last offseason but was released in August after being placed on injured reserve. He joined the Saints in October.

Lamp figures to be a depth option on an O-line unit that remains mostly intact outside of left tackle Terron Armstead leaving for the Dolphins.

Roster moves

  • The Atlanta Falcons on Thursday announced the signing of safety Dean Marlowe to a one-year contract. Marlowe has spent time with the Panthers, Bills and Lions. He's coming off a 2021 campaign with Detroit in which he had a career-high nine starts and a career-best 65 tackles.
  • The Chicago Bears announced the signing of safety ﻿Dane Cruikshank﻿.
  • The Los Angeles Rams are signing former Seahawks All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner to a five-year contract worth up to $65 million, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles officially re-signing defensive lineman Fletcher Cox on Thursday, via the transaction wire. News of Cox rejoining the Eagles was initially reported on March 19.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed linebacker Genard Avery and safety Karl Joseph to one-year contracts. Avery started a career-high 12 games last season for the Eagles. Joseph, a former first-round pick of the Raiders, is re-signing with the club after playing the 2021 season in Pittsburgh.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed quarterback Ryan Griffin. Griffin joined the Bucs in 2015, but has seen action in just two games with the team.

Coaching moves

  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Larry Foote and Kacy Rodgers will serve as co-defensive coordinators under new head coach Todd Bowles.

Related Content

news

Rams signing LB Bobby Wagner to five-year, $50M deal

﻿Bobby Wagner﻿'s back in the NFC West to chase a Super Bowl ring. The longtime Seahawks All-Pro linebacker is signing with the Rams, Richard Sherman, Wagner's former teammate in Seattle, tweeted Thursday. 
news

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles: 'We're not changing the program, we're trying to add on'

Todd Bowles ended last week as the defensive coordinator of Buccaneers, but by the time Wednesday arrived, he was preparing to take the second head-coaching job of his career. Tampa Bay introduced Bowles as head coach on Thursday in a press conference.
news

Bruce Arians: 'Succession is way more important to me' than pursuing another ring as Buccaneers coach

The timing of Bruce Arians' retirement announcement, 67 days after the Bucs were eliminated from the postseason, seemed odd, but for the longtime coach, it was all about having a positive succession plan in place and knowing the Buccaneers were in good hands before ultimately passing the torch.
news

Ex-Broncos TE Noah Fant became frustrated with how he was used in offense

Now in Seattle, Noah Fant said this week that he became frustrated with how he was used in Denver. In Fant's view, he's a field-stretching weapon but was primarily utilized as an outlet with run-after-catch ability with the Broncos.
news

Mike McCarthy says Cowboys won't move Micah Parsons to DE: 'We want him moving around'

Micah Parsons filled in at defensive end as a rookie when injuries struck and dominated after the move. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy understands the desire to play the DROY at edge rusher but disagrees with the potential change.
news

Panthers GM on drafting quarterback: 'At some point you have to take a shot, especially in the top 10'

Selecting No. 6 overall in next month's first round, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer acknowledged this week that it would be a tough choice between grabbing one of the top blockers and filling the most important position in sports.
news

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians retires from coaching: Tom Brady, NFL community react to stunning news

Bruce Arians shocked the NFL world on Wednesday night when the Buccaneers announced that he was stepping down as head coach and transitioning to a front office role in Tampa Bay.
news

Bruce Arians stepping down as Buccaneers head coach; Todd Bowles to succeed him

Bruce Arians is retiring from his post as Buccaneers head coach and moving to the team's front office, with defensive coordinator Todd Bowles taking over as the new head coach, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

CB Patrick Peterson announces he's staying with Vikings on one-year deal

Cornerback Patrick Peterson announced his decision to stay with Minnesota on a one-year contract on Wednesday on the "All Things Covered" podcast.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Wednesday, March 30

﻿Arden Key﻿ is headed back to SEC country. The defensive end has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced Wednesday. Key signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Lamar Jackson tweets 'I love my Ravens,' rips 'false narrative' about wanting to leave Baltimore

Lamar Jackson made his feelings about the Ravens and Baltimore clear on Wednesday, ripping what he called a "false narrative" that he wants to leave the only team he's ever played for.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW