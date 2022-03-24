2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Thursday, March 24

Around the NFL

After welcoming Fletcher Cox back to the fold, Philadelphia is retaining yet another pass rusher.

The Eagles agreed to terms Thursday with defensive end ﻿Derek Barnett﻿ on a two-year deal, the team announced.

Barnett, a 2017 first-round pick of Philadelphia, was No. 69 on NFL.com's list of the top 101 free agents this offseason. The edge rusher spent all of his first five seasons with the Eagles, starting 45 of 64 games played and recording 21.5 sacks, 76 QB hits and 147 combined tackles.

The 25-year-old out of Tennessee, however, is coming off his worst season statistically (career-low two sacks and 11 QB hits despite playing a career-high 718 defensive snaps in 16 games played).

Barnett figures to flank Philly's defensive line in a rotation with longtime Eagles pass rusher ﻿Brandon Graham﻿ and new acquisition ﻿Haason Reddick﻿, while Cox, who was released and quickly re-signed to a cheaper one-year deal, and ﻿Javon Hargrave﻿ will hold down the fort yet again in the front seven.

Roster moves

  • The Cincinnati Bengals waived offensive tackle Fred Johnson, via the transaction wire.
  • The Dallas Cowboys signed punter ﻿Bryan Anger﻿ and defensive end ﻿Carlos Watkins﻿, via the transaction wire.
  • The Detroit Lions waived tight end Jordan Thomas, via the transaction wire.
  • The Houston Texans re-signed tight end Pharaoh Brown﻿, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill﻿, wideout Chris Moore and defensive back M.J. Stewart. Houston also signed free-agent cornerback Isaac Yiadom﻿.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing former Bears cornerback and special teams ace Xavier Crawford to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. The Jags have since announced the news.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs signed offensive tackle Geron Christian﻿, defensive back Luq Barcoo﻿, linebacker Elijah Lee and wide receiver Corey Coleman.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed safety ﻿Duron Harmon﻿. Harmon won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and played single seasons with the Lions and Falcons over the last two years, respectively. The team also announced the signing of linebacker ﻿Jayon Brown﻿. Brown played the last five seasons with the Titans and 39 starts in his time with Tennessee, including six last year.
  • The Miami Dolphins released wide receiver Allen Hurns and offensive lineman Jesse Davis. Miami also announced its signings of tackle Terron Armstead and receiver Tyreek Hill﻿.
  • The New England Patriots announced the signing of defensive back ﻿Malcolm Butler﻿. Butler's return to the Pats was initially reported on Wednesday.
  • The New Orleans Saints officially signed quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿, via the transaction wire. Winston re-signing with NOLA was initially reported on Monday.
  • The New York Jets re-signed quarterback Joe Flacco and offensive lineman Dan Feeney﻿.
  • The Seattle Seahawks announced the signing of cornerback Justin Coleman to a one-year deal.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the re-signing of veteran defensive end William Gholston and wide receiver Breshad Perriman﻿.
  • The Washington Commanders re-signed offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas to a two-year contract worth $8.2 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Visits

  • The Atlanta Falcons hosted former Seahawks and Bears offensive lineman ﻿Germain Ifedi﻿ for a visit on Thursday, per the transaction wire.
  • The Baltimore Ravens hosted defensive end ﻿Arden Key﻿ for a visit on Thursday, per the transaction wire.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs hosted former Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones for a visit on Thursday, per the transaction wire.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting former Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian for a workout on Thursday, NFL Network's James Palmer reports, per a source.
  • The Minnesota Vikings are bringing in former Packers cornerback ﻿Chandon Sullivan﻿ for a visit, Rapoport reported. Sullivan started 10 games for the Packers last season and had three interceptions.

