2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Thursday, March 24

After welcoming Fletcher Cox back to the fold, Philadelphia is retaining yet another pass rusher.

The Eagles agreed to terms Thursday with defensive end ﻿Derek Barnett﻿ on a two-year deal, the team announced.

Barnett, a 2017 first-round pick of Philadelphia, was No. 69 on NFL.com's list of the top 101 free agents this offseason. The edge rusher spent all of his first five seasons with the Eagles, starting 45 of 64 games played and recording 21.5 sacks, 76 QB hits and 147 combined tackles.

The 25-year-old out of Tennessee, however, is coming off his worst season statistically (career-low two sacks and 11 QB hits despite playing a career-high 718 defensive snaps in 16 games played).