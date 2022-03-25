Former Saints QB Trevor Siemian agrees to two-year deal with Bears

﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ had visits with the Bears and the Raiders, but he's bound for Chicago.

Siemian has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Bears, his agent announced Thursday night.

A season after starting four games with the New Orleans Saints, Siemian is headed to back up quarterback Justin Fields, the team's 2021 first-round pick. Siemian had recent visits with Las Vegas and Chicago, but will stay in the NFC and play under rookie head coach Matt Eberflus.

While the Bears look to build around Fields, Siemian's addition brings into question what's next for ﻿Nick Foles﻿, who has one season left on his contract with Chicago and a $10.66 million cap number and a $7.66 million dead cap charge. Foles has been with the Bears the last two seasons, splitting starts with ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ in 2020 and seeing action in just one game last year with Fields and ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ ahead of him on the depth chart.