2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Thursday, March 17

The Washington Commanders are filling the hole on the interior of the offensive line with an experienced guard.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Washington is expected to sign Andrew Norwell, per sources informed of the situation. The two sides are close on a deal, Rapoport added.
Norwell spent his first four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, earning All-Pro honors in 2017. He then signed a big-money deal in Jacksonville in 2018.
The 30-year-old allowed three sacks on 667 pass-blocking snaps in 2021, per Pro Football Focus.
Signing Norwell helps explain the Commanders cutting of Ereck Flowers. Washington also lost guard Brandon Scherff to Jacksonville in free agency.
Roster moves
- The Buffalo Bills are releasing wide receiver Cole Beasley, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The team later announced the release.
- The Cincinnati Bengals are re-signing wide receiver Mike Thomas to a one-year contract, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
- The Denver Broncos extended a right of first refusal tender to linebacker Malik Reed.
- The Green Bay Packers are signing former Bears punter Pat O'Donnell, Pelissero reports.
- The Houston Texans are re-signing running back Royce Freeman to a one-year deal, Rapoport reports.
- The Indianapolis Colts' signing of cornerback Brandon Facyson includes $3.84 million of base salary and another $800,000 in incentives on the one-year deal, Garafolo reported.
- The Miami Dolphins are signing former 49ers receiver Trent Sherfield to a one-year deal, per Pelissero.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Joe Schobert, per Pelissero. The team later announced the release. A former Pro Bowler with the Browns, Schobert played one season with the Jaguars before he was traded to Pittsburgh ahead of the 2021 campaign. He had 112 tackles last year -- his fifth in a row with more than 100 tackles.
- The New York Jets are signing former Texans pass rusher Jacob Martin to a three-year, $13.5 million extension, Rapoport reports, per a source. Rapoport adds that the deal includes more available incentives and $6 million in guaranteed money.