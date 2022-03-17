Around the NFL

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Thursday, March 17

Published: Mar 17, 2022 at 10:04 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The Washington Commanders are filling the hole on the interior of the offensive line with an experienced guard.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Washington is expected to sign ﻿Andrew Norwell﻿, per sources informed of the situation. The two sides are close on a deal, Rapoport added.

Norwell spent his first four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, earning All-Pro honors in 2017. He then signed a big-money deal in Jacksonville in 2018.

The 30-year-old allowed three sacks on 667 pass-blocking snaps in 2021, per Pro Football Focus.

Signing Norwell helps explain the Commanders cutting of ﻿Ereck Flowers﻿. Washington also lost guard ﻿Brandon Scherff﻿ to Jacksonville in free agency.

Roster moves

  • The Buffalo Bills are releasing wide receiver ﻿Cole Beasley﻿, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The team later announced the release.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals are re-signing wide receiver Mike Thomas to a one-year contract, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
  • The Denver Broncos extended a right of first refusal tender to linebacker Malik Reed﻿.
  • The Green Bay Packers are signing former Bears punter Pat O'Donnell, Pelissero reports.
  • The Houston Texans are re-signing running back Royce Freeman to a one-year deal, Rapoport reports.
  • The Indianapolis Colts' signing of cornerback Brandon Facyson includes $3.84 million of base salary and another $800,000 in incentives on the one-year deal, Garafolo reported.
  • The Miami Dolphins are signing former 49ers receiver Trent Sherfield to a one-year deal, per Pelissero.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker ﻿Joe Schobert﻿, per Pelissero. The team later announced the release. A former Pro Bowler with the Browns, Schobert played one season with the Jaguars before he was traded to Pittsburgh ahead of the 2021 campaign. He had 112 tackles last year -- his fifth in a row with more than 100 tackles.
  • The New York Jets are signing former Texans pass rusher Jacob Martin to a three-year, $13.5 million extension, Rapoport reports, per a source. Rapoport adds that the deal includes more available incentives and $6 million in guaranteed money.

Related Content

news

Browns out of running for Deshaun Watson trade, still see Baker Mayfield as QB of future

The Cleveland Browns won't be trading for Deshaun Watson and will attempt to mend the fences with quarterback Baker Mayfield. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that the Browns have been informed they're out of the running for Watson.
news

Seahawks regret how longtime LB Bobby Wagner learned of his release

Seattle cut ties with ﻿Bobby Wagner﻿ last week after a decade with the team. On Wednesday, Seahawks GM John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll offered regrets over how the departure went down.
news

Trent Baalke hopes Jaguars never have to spend big in free agency again

Jacksonville tossed around cash at the start of free agency like there was no tomorrow. Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said that he hopes the spree is the last time Jacksonville has to spend big to bring in new players.
news

Chargers coach Staley: Cost for acquiring Khalil Mack was 'very minimum for a player of his caliber'

Upon the introduction of Khalil Mack as a Los Angeles Charger, head coach Brandon Staley believes the six-time Pro Bowler will return to form.
news

Buccaneers, WR Chris Godwin agree to three-year, $60M deal

Chris Godwin and the Buccaneers have agreed to a three-year deal worth $60 million, with $40 million guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. 
news

Former 49ers RB Raheem Mostert signing with Dolphins, reuniting with Mike McDaniel

The Dolphins are expected to sign former 49ers running back ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Russell Wilson says trade to Broncos was mutual decision, while Seahawks state QB desired fresh start

Russell Wilson was introduced as the newest Bronco on Wednesday and says the trade from the Seahawks was a mutual decision. Seattle's take was a little different. 
news

Von Miller signing with Bills on six-year, $120M deal; Buffalo also adds TE O.J. Howard

Von Miller is signing a six-year, $120 million deal to join the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.  The Bills are also adding former Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard.
news

Ex-Packers pass rusher Za'Darius Smith returning to Ravens on four-year, $35M contract

Za'Darius Smith agreed to a four-year, $35 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Titans releasing WR Julio Jones after one season

The Titans are releasing wide receiver ﻿Julio Jones﻿ after one season with the club. Jones will be released with a post-June 1 designation, which means Tennessee will save $9.513 million in 2022 cash and cap space.
news

J.D. McKissic to re-sign with Commanders after agreeing to deal with Bills

Running back J.D. McKissic is heading back to Washington after agreeing to a two-year deal with the Bills, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW