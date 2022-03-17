Around the NFL

Bills release WR Cole Beasley after three seasons

Published: Mar 17, 2022 at 12:09 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Cole Beasley﻿'s time in Buffalo is finished.

The Bills have released the veteran receiver, the team announced Thursday.

Beasley, 32, has compiled an impressive career, especially for an undrafted player, carving out supplementary roles in Dallas and Buffalo and racking up 550 catches for 5,709 yards and 34 touchdowns in 10 NFL seasons. He played an important role in Buffalo, catching 231 passes for 2,438 yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons.

Even as teammates came and went, Beasley remained incredibly consistent, appearing in at least 15 games in each of his three seasons with the Bills. His age hasn't been much of a deterrent. The only drop in production came in the touchdown department, falling from six in 2019 to four in 2020 and just one in his age-32 season of 2021.

Though he's played a secondary role for the entirety of his career, Beasley's name remained in the online conversation last year for off-field reasons. The receiver attracted attention for his outspoken stance against vaccinations for COVID-19, and eventually landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list late in the regular season. He and teammate ﻿Isaiah McKenzie﻿ were both fined for not wearing masks inside the team facility during the 2021 season.

Buffalo re-signed McKenzie -- who is six years younger than Beasley -- this week, while veteran ﻿Emmanuel Sanders﻿' contract officially expired with the start of the new league year Wednesday. The Bills appear set to proceed with a younger receiving corps that includes the trio of ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿, ﻿Gabriel Davis﻿ and McKenzie. With a deep class of rookie receivers coming, it's fair to expect Buffalo to add to the position in April's draft.

Related Content

news

Rams signing WR Allen Robinson to three-year, $46.5M deal

﻿Allen Robinson﻿, the top receiver available in free agency, is signing with the Los Angeles Rams on a three-year, $46.5 million deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Browns' Baker Mayfield requests trade; Cleveland has no plans to trade QB

Browns quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ has requested a trade out of Cleveland. Mayfield's request comes after the Browns made a trade offer to the Houston Texans for ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿.
news

Za'Darius Smith no longer signing with Ravens, remains a free agent

Za'Darius Smith isn't headed back to Baltimore, after all. The veteran pass rusher is no longer signing with the Ravens and remains a free agent, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
news

Mitchell Trubisky looking forward to earning starting QB job with Steelers: 'You expect competition'

﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ joins the Steelers with a chance to win a starting job and rehab his career. "This is definitely where I wanted to be," Trubisky said Thursday during his introductory press conference.
news

Cowboys releasing offensive lineman La'el Collins

Dallas is releasing offensive lineman ﻿La'el Collins﻿ on Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported. Collins had spent the entirety of his seven-year career in Dallas.
news

New Commanders QB Carson Wentz says he was 'surprised' at how his time ended with Colts

Change is becoming the norm for Carson Wentz as he embarks on playing for his third team in as many years, but he admitted he was "definitely surprised" to be traded for a second year in a row. 
news

Browns out of running for Deshaun Watson trade, still see Baker Mayfield as QB of future

The Cleveland Browns won't be trading for Deshaun Watson and will attempt to mend the fences with quarterback Baker Mayfield. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that the Browns have been informed they're out of the running for Watson.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Thursday, March 17

The Commanders are filling the hole on the interior of the offensive line with an experienced guard in Andrew Norwell. Keep track of all the latest signings and cuts from around the league Thursday.
news

Seahawks regret how longtime LB Bobby Wagner learned of his release

Seattle cut ties with ﻿Bobby Wagner﻿ last week after a decade with the team. On Wednesday, Seahawks GM John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll offered regrets over how the departure went down.
news

Trent Baalke hopes Jaguars never have to spend big in free agency again

Jacksonville tossed around cash at the start of free agency like there was no tomorrow. Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said that he hopes the spree is the last time Jacksonville has to spend big to bring in new players.
news

Chargers coach Staley: Cost for acquiring Khalil Mack was 'very minimum for a player of his caliber'

Upon the introduction of Khalil Mack as a Los Angeles Charger, head coach Brandon Staley believes the six-time Pro Bowler will return to form.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW