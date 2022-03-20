2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Sunday, March 20

Kamu Grugier-Hill was one of the few bright spots on the Houston Texans defense in 2021. He'll be roaming the field for them in 2022.
The outside linebacker agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with Houston, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. It represents a deserving pay bump for the seventh-year veteran.
Grugier-Hill tallied a team-high 108 tackles, along with 13 tackles for loss and three sacks. All of those marks were career highs, as were his 14 starts, and about double his production since entering the league as a sixth-round pick with the Patriots in 2016.
Roster moves
- The Chicago Bears announced the signings of receiver Byron Pringle, defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad and defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson.
- The Cincinnati Bengals are finalizing a deal with tackle La'el Collins, Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
- The Kansas City Chiefs announced the signing of receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.
- Tennessee Titans kicker Randy Bullock's extension is for two years, $4.68 million plus incentives, per Rapoport.
Trades
- The Cleveland Browns announced their trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Cleveland also announced its trade of QB Case Keenum to the Buffalo Bills.