Around the NFL

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Sunday, March 20

Published: Mar 20, 2022 at 04:38 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Kamu Grugier-Hill was one of the few bright spots on the Houston Texans defense in 2021. He'll be roaming the field for them in 2022.

The outside linebacker agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with Houston, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. It represents a deserving pay bump for the seventh-year veteran.

Grugier-Hill tallied a team-high 108 tackles, along with 13 tackles for loss and three sacks. All of those marks were career highs, as were his 14 starts, and about double his production since entering the league as a sixth-round pick with the Patriots in 2016.

Roster moves

Trades

Related Content

news

Bengals finalizing agreement with former Cowboys OT La'el Collins

Departing Dallas and arriving in Cincinnati, La'el Collins is the latest addition to the Bengals' rebuilt offensive line. Collins is signing with the Bengals, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster doesn't mind Chiefs' crowded WR corps: 'I made the decision to come here to win'

Two months after Pittsburgh's playoff loss at Arrowhead Stadium, JuJu Smith-Schuster was back in Kansas City on Sunday to be introduced as the newest member of the Chiefs.
news

Rashaad Penny returns to Seahawks on one-year deal worth up to $6.5M

The Seahawks agreed to terms with running back ﻿Rashaad Penny﻿ on a one-year deal to return to the team. Penny, 26, will make $5.75 million on the contract with a chance to earn up to $6.5 million.
news

Browns announce trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

Cleveland announced Sunday that it traded for Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿, giving up three first-round picks, a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick for the QB and a 2024 fifth-rounder.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson trade provides 'clarity' for organization, former QB

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio said that Friday's trade of Deshaun Watson brought "clarity" for both the team and its former quarterback. Caserio also said he's still determining whether the club will look to add to the QB room via the draft or a veteran.
news

All-Pro WR Davante Adams bids farewell to Packers following trade to Raiders: 'I can't thank you enough'

Davante Adams﻿' trade to the Raiders pairs him with his hometown team. Before the transaction became official, the All-Pro wide receiver offered an extended thanks and goodbye on Instagram to what had been his only NFL home.
news

Titans acquiring Rams WR Robert Woods for 2023 sixth-rounder

The Titans took another swing at forming one of the better wideout duos in football. Tennessee is acquiring Robert Woods from the Rams for a 2023 sixth-round pick, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford signs four-year, $160M extension

After paying off in his first year in Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford is cashing in. The Rams and the Super Bowl-winning QB have agreed to a four-year, $160 million extension that includes $135 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Browns send Case Keenum to Bills for 2022 7th-round pick; Cleveland signing Jacoby Brissett

The Browns are trading backup quarterback ﻿Case Keenum﻿ to the Bills for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, Tom Pelissero reports. Cleveland has also agreed to terms with former Dolphins and Colts QB Jacoby Brissett.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Saturday, March 19

The Cincinnati Bengals' bid to repeat as AFC champions will include Eli Apple. The Bengals announced that they re-signed Apple to a one-year contract.
news

Cordarrelle Patterson agrees on contract to return to Falcons

Cordarrelle Patterson is headed back to Atlanta. The do-everything offensive dynamo agreed on a contract to return to the Falcons, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW