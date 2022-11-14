2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 11 waiver wire

ROSTERED: 27%





All right, here we are again. Listen up. I know Pacheco’s fantasy line from Sunday looks bleak: 6.2 fantasy points? Why would I rush to the waiver wire for that? Well, because Pacheco had 16 carries for 82 yards ... and Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 0 carries (for 0 yards, unsurprisingly). In fact, CEH had two targets, caught neither, and then didn’t really see the field again for the remainder of the game. Meanwhile, Pacheco averaged a healthy 5.1 yards per carry, added a much-needed bit of balance to the Chiefs offense, and while he did fumble (hence only 6.2 fantasy points), he seems to have clawed his way to the top of the depth chart in Kansas City. Getting these kinds of touches in this kind of offense is a recipe for startability in fantasy. Please. Add. Pacheco.