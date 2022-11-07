2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 10 waiver wire

ROSTERED: 6%





I will accept that literally -0.5% of you picked up Dulcich this past week (i.e. he was dropped more than he was added), as the Broncos rookie was on bye and it’s not easy holding extra tight ends through byepocalypses. But now is the time to rectify that mistake. Dulcich will return from his bye having scored 11+ fantasy points in three straight games and increasing his yardage in each of those games. He had 14 targets and 10 catches over his last two games before the bye and has now had an extra week to build chemistry with Russell Wilson after missing much of the offseason with injuries. I would not be surprised to see Dulcich in the second tier of fantasy tight ends on a consistent basis the rest of season -- which means that unless you have Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews, you should consider adding Dulcich.