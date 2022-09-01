2022 NFL fantasy football: 12 fantasy football players you're drafting too high

I’m not sure who’s going to be more upset with me when they read this – Jets Twitter or Dynasty Fantasy Twitter. Everyone loves Breece Hall. See my above comment about shiny new things. I want to love Breece Hall. If I was deeper in the dynasty streets, I might love Breece Hall more. But this year, I can’t love Breece Hall. At least not at the spot I’d have to draft him in order to get him. Before you get too twisted up, this isn’t some sort of love letter for Michael Carter (though I do think he’s a good back). I don’t have a strong opinion on whether he will – or should be – the starter this year.

But I do know that he’s not going anywhere. He played admirably last season for the Jets. Even with a new coaching staff in place, it doesn’t seem likely that he’s going to become persona non grata. So, Hall managers will already have to deal with that headache. Then there’s the issue of the Jets offense itself. 2022 has brought optimism from fantasy enthusiasts that New York could be better this year. Maybe. But this team isn’t projected to win a lot of games. Game script could be a factor. Hall has pass-catching ability, but how many targets will be available – especially with fellow rookie Garrett Wilson offering a tantalizing option in the passing game. Hall as more than a third running back feels mighty optimistic.