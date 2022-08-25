2022 NFL fantasy football: 12 players you're drafting too low

It doesn’t take much to understand why fantasy drafters aren’t fighting each other to draft Barkley in the first couple of rounds. Every season since his blockbuster rookie campaign in 2018 has been marred by injury -- notably missing the final 14 games after an ACL tear in 2020. Even last year’s lackluster RB30 finish has fantasy folks afraid to take a big swing on Barkley in 2022.





But if we fear the thing we want the most, then it makes sense to take a reach on a player who ultimately has top-five upside. He’s two years removed from ACL surgery. While that isn’t a guarantee of success, Matthew Betz of The Fantasy Footballers notes that other young running backs (Barkley is 25) have seen a resurgence in the second year after major knee surgery. So far, the reports from training camp suggest the Saquon who dominated the NFL in his first year could be back. The idea of spending a mid-second round pick on a running back who could see 20-plus touches per game with a chance to catch 80 or more passes should make you feel warm in your tummy.