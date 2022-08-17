Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'Realistic' RBs Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon could get 50 catches apiece

The focus on the Green Bay Packers' plan to replace Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling has revolved around the revamped receiver corps. But part of the equation involves getting running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon more involved.

Aaron Rodgers noted Tuesday that he expects both backs to be involved more in the passing game.

"We have runs to both of them, we have swing passes to them, we have screens, we have down-the-field stuff, we have action stuff, we have scat protection, we have six-man, seven-man protection stuff," he said via the team's official website. "There's a lot in the offense for those two guys.

"We've got to get our best 11 on the field, and it seems like those two are both in the best 11."

Unquestionably, Jones and Dillon are two of the Packers' top offensive weapons. Getting them on the field together would provide different matchup issues for defenses. It's a smart play, especially as the young receivers develop and newcomers like Sammy Watkins learn the offense.

Rodgers expects an uptick for both running backs in the passing attack.

"I think 50 (catches) for both of those guys is realistic," Rodgers said.

It is realistic. Jones caught 52 passes on 65 targets in 15 games last season. In the previous two years, he had 47 and 49 catches. Last season, Dillon proved he could be a weapon in the passing game, catching 34 of 37 targets in 17 games -- after only two catches as a rookie.