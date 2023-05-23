2022 draft pick Matt Corral on future with Panthers: 'I don't want to get traded'

While Corral's hopes of staying put could seem a bit surprising given the Panthers' QB room, they're a bit more head-scratching in the aftermath of a cryptic social media post during the 2023 draft.

The message read: "Then the father said: I wanted to let you know that you are not worth anything if you are not in the right place. If you are not appreciated, do not be angry. That means you are in the wrong place. Don't stay in a place where no one sees your value."

Corral said Monday that the post was not about Carolina selecting Young.

Though general manager Scott Fitterer remains with the Panthers, their head coach was Matt Rhule when Corral was drafted. However, Reich has spoken with Corral and urged him to work hard and be ready to jump if his opportunity presents itself.

"Matt's got a great attitude about it," Reich said, via the AP. "His perspective is what it needs to be. And you know, my only two cents that I would say would be, you've got to play the long game; it's a long season, it's a long career. Just do the next right thing, get better every day, work hard out of practice, learn this offense, execute, and be a good teammate; you can play in this league a long time. ... Be ready when your opportunity comes and make the most of it."

Judging by his comments Monday, Corral's focus appears to be on doing just that.

Things have hardly fallen into place for the Ole Miss product, but Corral's not ready to thrown in the towel on making his time in Charlotte work.