Around the NFL

2022 draft pick Matt Corral on future with Panthers: 'I don't want to get traded'

Published: May 22, 2023 at 08:16 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Matt Corral's rookie season with the Carolina Panthers ended before it started.

Corral's window to potentially vie for a shot at being the club's quarterback of the future seemingly slammed shut in the process.

Nonetheless, Corral is not looking to get out of Charlotte.

"If it was up to me, I don't want to get traded," Corral said Monday following the first day of organized team activities, via The Associated Press. "I love the people here, I love the people that I'm around. I wanna play for (head coach Frank) Reich. I really like the coaches that we have around us."

The Panthers spent the 2023 NFL Draft's No. 1 pick on quarterback Bryce Young and veteran Andy Dalton is slotted as QB1 for the time being. Thus, Corral might well need to fight for a spot on the roster despite having been taken in the third round of the 2022 draft.

Ahead of the 2022 draft, the Panthers were in need of a quarterback. They passed on trading for a veteran and then traded up with the New England Patriots to take Corral. Carolina later added Baker Mayfield and Corral's first season concluded when he suffered a Lisfranc injury during preseason action.

"It was a rough year," Corral said, via the Charlotte Observer. "A long one."

Related Links

While Corral's hopes of staying put could seem a bit surprising given the Panthers' QB room, they're a bit more head-scratching in the aftermath of a cryptic social media post during the 2023 draft.

The message read: "Then the father said: I wanted to let you know that you are not worth anything if you are not in the right place. If you are not appreciated, do not be angry. That means you are in the wrong place. Don't stay in a place where no one sees your value."

Corral said Monday that the post was not about Carolina selecting Young.

Though general manager Scott Fitterer remains with the Panthers, their head coach was Matt Rhule when Corral was drafted. However, Reich has spoken with Corral and urged him to work hard and be ready to jump if his opportunity presents itself.

"Matt's got a great attitude about it," Reich said, via the AP. "His perspective is what it needs to be. And you know, my only two cents that I would say would be, you've got to play the long game; it's a long season, it's a long career. Just do the next right thing, get better every day, work hard out of practice, learn this offense, execute, and be a good teammate; you can play in this league a long time. ... Be ready when your opportunity comes and make the most of it."

Judging by his comments Monday, Corral's focus appears to be on doing just that.

Things have hardly fallen into place for the Ole Miss product, but Corral's not ready to thrown in the towel on making his time in Charlotte work.

"It's all about controlling what you can control," Corral said, per the AP. "And honestly, that's what's made me happy. Getting another opportunity to be here and play for the Carolina Panthers, I'm blessed. I'm in it for the long haul. When that opportunity comes, I'll be ready."

Related Content

news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley expects RB Austin Ekeler to be at mandatory minicamp in June

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley says he expects veteran running back Austin Ekeler to be at the team's mandatory minicamp in June.

news

Niners' Levi's Stadium approved as site for Super Bowl LX in 2026

NFL owners on Monday approved the San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium as the host site of Super Bowl LX in 2026.

news

Green Bay selected to be host site of 2025 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is headed to Titletown. The league announced Monday at the Spring League Meeting that the 2025 NFL Draft has been awarded to Green Bay, Wisconsin, home of the Packers.

news

NFL owners approve modified proposal for flexing Thursday Night Football games

NFL owners on Monday approved a modified proposal for flexing "Thursday Night Football games, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins wants 'stable management upstairs' more than anything in 2023 and beyond

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins isn't out to get paid, and he holds no ill will toward his employer. He just wants stability.

news

NFL owners pass proposal to allow teams to have third QB active on game days without using roster spot

NFL owners approved a bylaw proposal on Monday at the Spring League Meeting allowing clubs to dress a third QB without using an active roster spot on game days.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, May 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Desmond Ridder believes Falcons offense will be 'pretty explosive' in 2023

The Falcons' Desmond Ridder joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Monday to discuss the makeup of Atlanta's offense as he figures to become this year's starting quarterback.

news

Ben Roethlisberger initially didn't want Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to succeed: 'Because then it's like, Ben who?'

Longtime Steelers franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger admitted he initially didn't want Pittsburgh's new QB Kenny Pickett to shine out of the gate, but he came around to rooting for the 2022 No. 20 overall pick as his rookie season progressed.

news

Organized team activities kick off for 20 NFL teams today

The NFL's offseason calendar rolls forward as we approach Memorial Day weekend. Monday marks the start of voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) for 20 NFL teams.

news

Newly signed LB Drue Tranquill says 'there's no promises' on starting role with Chiefs

Linebacker Drue Tranquill went from the Chargers to their division rival, the Chiefs. However, Tranquill's time in Kansas City doesn't come with the promise of a starting role.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More