2021 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl canceled due to COVID-19

The 2021 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl has been canceled due to COVID-19, organizers announced Friday.
The annual all-star game, now in its 10th year, will instead hold a virtual program for draft prospects that will allow it to carry out one of its missions other than the game: to educate incoming pros on the business and lifestyle changes that come with an NFL career. Invitations for that program will be distributed in the coming weeks.
In a normal year, the game invites more than 100 NFL draft prospects for two rosters of 50-plus players each, typically attracting prospects selected on the last day of the three-day NFL draft, and undrafted free agents. Among its most notable alumni, Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen, New York Jets LB Avery Williamson and Seattle Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin.
The East-West Shrine Bowl, played in St. Petersburg, Fla., was canceled a few weeks ago. The Reese's Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are the three primary college all-star games that attract NFL scouts each year. The Senior Bowl, now the only one of the three that remains scheduled, is to be played Jan. 30 in Mobile, Ala.