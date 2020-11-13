2021 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl canceled due to COVID-19

Published: Nov 13, 2020 at 03:52 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The 2021 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl has been canceled due to COVID-19, organizers announced Friday.

The annual all-star game, now in its 10th year, will instead hold a virtual program for draft prospects that will allow it to carry out one of its missions other than the game: to educate incoming pros on the business and lifestyle changes that come with an NFL career. Invitations for that program will be distributed in the coming weeks.

In a normal year, the game invites more than 100 NFL draft prospects for two rosters of 50-plus players each, typically attracting prospects selected on the last day of the three-day NFL draft, and undrafted free agents. Among its most notable alumni, Chicago Bears RB ﻿Tarik Cohen﻿, New York Jets LB ﻿Avery Williamson﻿ and Seattle Seahawks CB ﻿Shaquill Griffin﻿.

The East-West Shrine Bowl, played in St. Petersburg, Fla., was canceled a few weeks ago. The Reese's Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are the three primary college all-star games that attract NFL scouts each year. The Senior Bowl, now the only one of the three that remains scheduled, is to be played Jan. 30 in Mobile, Ala.

