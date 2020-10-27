2021 East-West Shrine Bowl canceled due to COVID-19 challenges

Published: Oct 27, 2020 at 05:01 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl has been canceled due to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the event's organizers announced on Tuesday.

The annual college football all-star game -- the oldest event of its kind -- was scheduled to be played on Jan. 23 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"It's terribly disappointing to have to cancel this year's game, but there are so many issues involved with bringing in approximately 130 players and 25 NFL coaches from every corner of the United States and Canada," stated East-West Shrine Bowl executive director Bob Roller in a release published on the game's website. "It's difficult enough currently for these college teams to provide some sort of a bubble during the regular season, but our game occurs after all players have gone home for the holidays. It presented too many potential issues for this one year."

The game annually draws NFL personnel executives from across the league and benefits Shriners Hospitals for Children, which provides medical care regardless of a family's ability to pay for services. Pro Football Hall of Famers John Elway, Brett Favre, Lawrence Taylor, Dick Butkus and Roger Staubach are among the alums of the event. Ninety-eight players who participated in the 2020 Shrine Bowl are currently on NFL rosters, per the release. That includes Jaguars rookie RB James Robinson, who ranks seventh in the league with 481 rushing yards.

Roller also stated that players eligible for the 2021 Shrine Bowl will still receive formal invitations to become part of a tradition that dates back to 1925.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL Draft order: Cowboys in top 10; Patriots No. 11

Will the Cowboys be picking inside the top 10 in the 2021 NFL Draft? See the full Round 1 order through Week 7, along with needs for each team.
news

Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle expected to miss rest of season with right ankle injury

College football lost arguably its most electrifying offensive player on Saturday when Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle injured his right ankle in Alabama's 48-17 win over rival Tennessee.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Eagles No. 10; Patriots in top 15

The sputtering Eagles would hold a top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft if the season ended today. See the full Round 1 order through Week 6, along with needs for each team.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Jets, Giants in top two spots

Is the 2021 NFL Draft's top pick going to belong to the Jets or Giants? See the full Round 1 order through Week 5, along with needs for each team.
news

North Dakota State QB Trey Lance intends to enter 2021 NFL Draft

North Dakota State signal-caller Trey Lance, one of the top talents in college football, has announced he intends to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Jets No. 1, Cowboys in top 10

The New York Jets would pick first in the 2021 NFL Draft if the season ended today. See the full Round 1 order through Week 4, along with needs for each team.
news

Five takeaways from Trey Lance's showcase game

How did top QB prospect Trey Lance fare in his lone performance of the 2020 season? Daniel Jeremiah's takeaways include comparisons with Andrew Luck and Dak Prescott.
news

Pac-12 announces football season will begin on Nov. 6

The Pac-12 announced on Thursday that the conference will begin its football season on Nov. 6. Chase Goodbread examines the potential 2021 NFL Draft impact.
news

NFL scouts' access to SEC games awarded via lottery

Chase Goodbread reports NFL scouts' access to this fall's SEC games was awarded via lottery to allow for in-person prospect evaluations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

Ohio State's Shaun Wade reverses opt-out decision, intends to play in 2020

Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade has reversed course in the wake of the Big Ten's decision to start its season next month and intends to play in 2020 after announcing a decision to opt out earlier this week.
news

Big Ten announces football season will begin Oct. 23-24

The Big Ten announced on Wednesday that the conference will begin its football season on the weekend of Oct. 23-24. Chase Goodbread explains how this could impact the 2021 NFL Draft.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL