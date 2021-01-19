2021 NFL turnaround candidates: Don't sleep on Cowboys, Jets

They were never the same after losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle against the Giants in Week 5. In his four complete starts, Prescott scattered defenses for 422.5 passing yards and 31.5 points per tilt. I'm ignoring the ponderous contract drama to presume he'll return to a lineup boasting a superior cast of pass catchers in Amari Cooper﻿, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb﻿.





A rosy dose of health will make all the difference for a team that placed a whopping 24 players on injured reserve. A battered front five toiled through eight line combinations (tied for third-most in the league, per NFL Research), while play-caller Kellen Moore did his best to dress up Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as starting material after Andy Dalton was lost to a concussion and COVID-19. I'm not banking on a return to grace for Ezekiel Elliott﻿, but I do like the idea of him increasingly sharing the backfield with spicy sidepiece Tony Pollard﻿.





The defense was not unlike an air dirigible crashing into an unsuspecting village and leaving no survivors. Dan Quinn fizzled out as a head coach in Atlanta, but serves as a tangible upgrade over Mike Nolan at the coordinator spot. Nolan was in the wrong place at the wrong time, unfurling an overly complex scheme on a gaggle of players who never picked up the nuance over Zoom and seemed equally lost when live action commenced. Quinn is a high-energy coach who exited Seattle as a beloved play-caller before landing the Falcons gig. I remain suspicious of Mike McCarthy's ability to operate as a cutting-edge leader in today's environment, but Dallas is a logical candidate to push for the NFC East crown.