2021 NFL season, Week 12: What we learned from Washington's win over Seahawks on Monday night

- This game was won in the trenches. Washington's focus on its offensive line -- even amid injuries -- paid off Monday night for a Football Team intent on running the ball relentlessly, helping them rack up 152 total rushing yards, with Antonio Gibson (29 carries, 111 yards) serving as the bell cow. J.D. McKissic enjoyed a nice revenge game against his former team, running seven times for 30 yards and a touchdown and catching five passes for 26 yards, which included a reception on a screen for Washington's first touchdown of the night. Washington was unafraid of challenging Seattle up front, repeatedly bashing into the defense with the belief it would produce positive plays. It did, and on one drive in particular -- an 11-play, 73-yard march driven by healthy gains on the ground -- punctuated the difference in ability up front. Washington ran it down Seattle's throat on a key scoring drive and rode the run late, taking marginal gains while bleeding clock, finishing with a dominant win in time of possession and a two-point victory.
- Even without Chase Young and Montez Sweat, Washington's defense still brings the juice. The Football Team only recorded two sacks Monday, but stuffed the run all night and created enough havoc up front on pass rushes to make Russell Wilson frequently uncomfortable, undercutting Seattle's passing attack. A complete lack of a rushing attack -- Wilson finished as the Seahawks' leading rusher with 16 yards on two carries -- put the Seahawks in long down-and-distance situations, leading to a conversion rate of 4 of 12 from the NFL's worst team on third down, and it was statistically worse than that until the final drive. It wasn't until Washington spent a final possession in prevent that Seattle finally found consistent success through the air, and after losing the time of possession battle by a massive margin (41:10 to 18:20), the Seahawks didn't have enough time to take the lead. They could only hope for a touchdown and a game-tying two-point conversion, and Kyle Fuller ruined those dreams with an interception on the conversion attempt. Keep-away worked for Washington, and so did its stifling efforts up front.
- Russell Wilson deserves better, but so do his pass-catchers. First in line for an apology or an explanation is DK Metcalf, who was essentially nonexistent for a half of football and recorded his first reception in the game's final minute (on four total targets). Wilson can pass the buck to his offensive line, which failed to adequately protect him well enough to give him time to find open targets, turning the offense into one of two outcomes: quick passes underneath or deep shots to Tyler Lockett in one-on-one situations, but without advantageous positioning. One early deep completion to Lockett inspired hope, but the Seahawks proved it was unsustainable by the time the game ended. After Wilson spent an offseason publicly requesting more help up front, then missed a month with a finger injury suffered by getting hit while throwing, he's right back where he was a year ago. Even worse, the Seahawks are miles behind where they were last season and could be headed for an offseason of significant change.
