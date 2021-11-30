Around the NFL

Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson: 'He's got to do better, we all got to do better'

Published: Nov 30, 2021 at 01:53 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

These are trying times for the Seattle Seahawks and their franchise quarterback.

As their offense continued to sputter, the 'Hawks continued to lose on Monday night, falling to the host Washington Football Team, 17-15.

Roughly 90 minutes after Russell Wilson and the Seahawks' beleaguered offensive bunch had one last gasp at an improbable comeback fall short, the seven-time Pro Bowler finally addressed the media. Wilson's reddened eyes colored the emotion of the star signal-caller suffering through his worst season.

"It's challenging right now, but, at the same time, I know what we're capable of. What we're capable of has to show up. We have to make that happen," said Wilson, who threw his first two touchdowns in the last three games. "I don't know any other way. I'm not one of those guys to be down and out and not believe and give up; give up and give in. I'm gonna keep working my butt off every day. This team is, too. That's what we're gonna make sure of."

While the optimism and effort might not be lacking, the results are.

The Seahawks have scored just 28 points combined over the last three games since Wilson returned from finger surgery. Problems are aplenty for the Seahawks offense, but for the first time in a decade, Wilson's play might be at the top of the list.

"Well, the results aren't showing that. The results and the way we're playing, it isn't showing up. He's got to do better, we all got to do better," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said when asked if Wilson looked at all like the Wilson of old.

Having missed the first three games of his career when he had to undergo finger surgery earlier this season, Wilson has looked anything but himself in his return. He wasn't consistently playing at the elite level accustomed him before the injury, but since his return he's struggled to make things happen for the Seahawks.

"Film doesn't lie. We're missing some stuff. I don't see indications of that in practice," Carroll said of Wilson's play. "I don't know what to make of it other than the fact that we gotta keep battling, keep trying to figure it out. I thought we had some guys open tonight, with some chances, and unfortunately we didn't hook it up."

The Seahawks fell to 3-8 on the season and lost their third game in a row with nary 267 yards of offense (96 coming on their final drive) to show for their troubles.

After Monday's defeat, the Seahawks are the No. 15 seed in the NFC, ahead of only the winless Detroit Lions. Seattle hasn't missed the playoffs since 2017, but it seems all but mathematical that it will miss the postseason. Seattle hasn't had a losing season since 2011, a season prior to Wilson's rookie year, but that seems a likelihood, as well.

At game's end, Wilson's statistics told a somewhat inaccurate tale of success. He completed 20 of 31 passes for 241 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 110.6 rating and was also the team-high rusher with 16 yards on a pair of carries.

It was a rough night for the offense overall, but Wilson repeatedly missed open targets -- often times by a large margin. His ability to read the field didn't look near what it once was. His trademark beautiful deep ball looked rather unpleasant quite a few times. He was 4 of 9 for 139 yards and a touchdown on passes of 10-plus air yards, per Next Gen Stats. The bulk of those yards came on a 55-yard toss to a wide-open Tyler Lockett that Lockett had to wait for. The 6-yard laser into a tight window he threw to Gerald Everett for a touchdown three plays later might well have been the best pass he's thrown since he returned to the team in Week 10, but it was hardly emblematic of his evening.

"Today, I missed a couple," said Wilson, who's lost three consecutive starts for the first time in his career. "There's one that I threw really high, because I was getting knocked back, I threw high. I think earlier on, just adjust my eyes a little bit. It wasn't like I didn't feel confident with it.

"I know that sometimes you shoot it and it doesn't go in. I'm gonna keep shooting."

Late in the ballgame, Washington was just about to sew up the win as it led 17-8 and was driving for a score. Then suddenly life was breathed into a last hope for the Seahawks.

First, Washington running back Antonio Gibson couldn't stay in bounds and precious time on the clock was saved for the Seahawks.

Then Washington didn't attempt a chip shot field goal with kicker Joey Slye injured.

Then Logan Thomas' win-sealing touchdown was overturned and Seattle took over down by eight points with more than two minutes to go.

And for 10 plays and 96 yards (or more accurately nine plays as Wilson took a horrible sack outside of the pocket), Wilson looked like the Wilson of old with magic in his arm and something special always in reserve.

He found Freddie Swain deep over the middle for a 32-yard score to cut the Seahawks' deficit to the final score. Alas, the struggles continued for the Seahawks with Wilson's two-point pass to Swain intercepted by Kendall Fuller.

There was a glimpse of glory before the reality of another defeat.

These are trying times for the Seahawks and their franchise QB, indeed.

"We're in a storm, you know, and I believe that we have to keep going," Wilson said. "The only way to get to the other side is just believing that the waters are going to calm down a little bit and we'll be able to get through it. I think that this season has been a tough journey so far just in general. We've had some crazy tough games and battled , battled, battled. The last few minutes of the game showed we have the right character of guys – that's what's special about this team. Just to believe that something great is going to happen when we're down by eight."

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 12: What we learned from Washington's win over Seahawks on Monday night

Led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke and running back Antonio Gibson, Washington dominated time of possession and grinded its way to a 17-15 victory as Russell Wilson and the Seahawks came up short despite a last-minute touchdown drive that came up a two-point conversion shy of sending it to overtime. 
news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel, LB Fred Warner expected to miss Week 13 vs. Seahawks

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that wide receiver ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ and linebacker ﻿Fred Warner﻿ are each likely to miss Week 13's game against the host Seattle Seahawks and Samuel could also miss another game.
news

Week 12 Monday night inactives: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team

The official inactives for the Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Cowboys DT Trysten Hill suspended two games for punch following game vs. Raiders

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle ﻿Trysten Hill﻿ has been suspended two games without pay by the NFL for his postgame punch in an altercation with Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman ﻿John Simpson﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday. 
news

Steelers place OLB T.J. Watt on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed star pass rusher T.J. Watt on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will not undergo surgery on toe at this time

Despite dealing with a painful toe injury, Aaron Rodgers isn't going anywhere. Rodgers does not plan to have surgery on his toe at this time.
news

Saints likely to start Taysom Hill at QB vs. Cowboys on 'Thursday Night Football'

New Orleans appears to be making a change under center ahead of "Thursday Night Football." ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ is taking first-team QB reps at Saints practice this week and is poised to start Thursday against the Cowboys.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) out for season

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿'s season is over. The Panthers are placing their star running back on injured reserve for a second time this year with an ankle injury, a move that automatically concludes his 2021 campaign.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook to miss time with torn labrum, dislocated shoulder

An MRI revealed that Vikings RB Dalvin Cook suffered a torn labrum and dislocated shoulder in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, Ian Rapoport reports. The injuries are not considered season-ending.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19, won't coach Thursday vs. Saints

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy entered the COVID protocols Monday morning and won't be available for Thursday night's game against the Saints, the team announced.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Nov. 29

The Cleveland Browns will be without offensive tackle Jack Conklin for the remainder of the 2021 season. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Conklin suffered a torn patellar tendon during Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW