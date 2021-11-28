Jaguars TE Dan Arnold injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 12's Sunday games

- Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold (knee) will not return against the Falcons. He was initially questionable.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Aaron Stinnie (knee) is questionable to return against the Colts. Cornerback Jamel Dean (shoulder) has been ruled out. Wide receiver Jaelon Darden is being evaluated for a concussion.
- New York Giants linebacker Trent Harris (ankle) is questionable to return against the Eagles. Cornerbacks Adoree' Jackson (quad) and Darnay Holmes (chest) have been ruled out.
- Tennessee Titans tight end Tommy Hudson is questionable to return against the Patriots with an ankle injury. Linebacker Monty Rice (ankle) has been ruled out.
- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane suffered a knee injury against Bengals and will not return.
- Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Riley Reiff suffered a left ankle injury against the Steelers and is questionable to return. Center Trey Hopkins (knee) is also questionable.
- Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jack Driscoll (ankle) has been ruled out against the Giants.
- New York Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins (knee) is questionable to return against the Texans. Linebacker Quincy Williams (calf) is questionable to return.
- Houston Texans defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker (hamstring) is questionable to return against the Jets.
Packers RB Aaron Jones (knee) active vs. Rams
Aaron Jones is back. The Packers made their star RB active for Sunday's showdown with the Rams. Jones (knee) was considered a game-time decision after being limited in practice all week.
49ers plan to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, start Trey Lance in 2022
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan suggested last week that it's conceivable that QB Jimmy Garoppolo could return to the team in 2022. But it's not at all the club's intent, per Ian Rapoport.
Cowboys place RT Terence Steele on COVID-19 list; starter to miss Thursday vs. Saints
The Cowboys continue to deal with COVID-19 issues as we inch deeper into the 2021 season. The club announced Sunday that right tackle Terence Steele was placed on the COVID-19 list and will miss Thursday's game against the Saints.
Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 12 NFL games
The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
Titans RB D'Onta Foreman to start vs. Patriots
The AFC's No. 1 seed is without a bona fide RB1. So who will pick up the slack in the Tennessee backfield? On Sunday, it'll be fifth-year back D'Onta Foreman.
Injury roundup: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson active vs. Jaguars
Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle) activated from injured reserve
Bradley Chubb is back. Denver activated its star pass rusher from injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to play for the first time in more than two months. Chubb has been sidelined since re-injuring his ankle in Week 2, which required an arthroscopic procedure to repair.
NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 27
Steelers CB Joe Haden, initially listed as questionable after being limited with a foot injury for most of the week, has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals.
Titans WR A.J. Brown (chest) placed on injured reserve, expected to return in December
A.J. Brown's chest injury will keep him out a while. The Titans placed their top wideout on injured reserve Saturday, which sidelines him for at least the next three games. Ian Rapoport reported Brown's injury isn't considered season-ending and he should be back in December.
Titans WR A.J. Brown (chest) to miss Week 12 matchup vs. Patriots
