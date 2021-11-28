Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater briefly exits in win over Chargers

After initially being labeled as questionable, Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater returned to begin the second half of his team's 28-13 win over the Chargers after suffering a lower leg injury.

Bridgewater, who was injured during the third play of Denver's third drive on a tackle by Derwin James﻿, missed the entire second quarter as a result. Backup Drew Lock came on in his relief with 2:13 remaining in the first quarter.

Lock completed his first pass but nearly lost the ball on his second attempt following a Joey Bosa strip-sack. The Broncos would recover and trudge up the field with a bevy of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon runs before the rookie capped the drive with a nine-yard rushing touchdown to give them a 14-0 lead.

Prior to exiting, Bridgewater completed six of 10 pass attempts for 59 yards, and capped the Broncos' second series with an 11-yard TD run. Lock went 4-of-7 for 26 yards and an interception before Bridgewater's return.