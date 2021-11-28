Around the NFL

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater briefly exits in win over Chargers

Published: Nov 28, 2021 at 04:54 PM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

After initially being labeled as questionable, Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater returned to begin the second half of his team's 28-13 win over the Chargers after suffering a lower leg injury.

Bridgewater, who was injured during the third play of Denver's third drive on a tackle by Derwin James﻿, missed the entire second quarter as a result. Backup Drew Lock came on in his relief with 2:13 remaining in the first quarter.

Lock completed his first pass but nearly lost the ball on his second attempt following a Joey Bosa strip-sack. The Broncos would recover and trudge up the field with a bevy of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon runs before the rookie capped the drive with a nine-yard rushing touchdown to give them a 14-0 lead.

Prior to exiting, Bridgewater completed six of 10 pass attempts for 59 yards, and capped the Broncos' second series with an 11-yard TD run. Lock went 4-of-7 for 26 yards and an interception before Bridgewater's return.

Bridewater finished the game 11 of 18 for 129 yards and a TD pass.

Related Content

news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook to undergo MRI after exiting with shoulder injury vs. 49ers

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook did not return against the 49ers with a shoulder injury.
news

Matt Rhule: Cam Newton will remain Panthers' starter following rough outing vs. Dolphins

Cam Newton didn't finish the Panthers' blowout loss in Miami. He'll start their next game in Carolina. The former MVP struggled mightily Sunday  before being replaced by P.J. Walker, but coach Matt Rhule said Newton will remain QB1 moving forward.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 12: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 12 action. 
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones (knee) active vs. Rams

Aaron Jones is back. The Packers made their star RB active for Sunday's showdown with the Rams. Jones (knee) was considered a game-time decision after being limited in practice all week.
news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 12's Sunday games

49ers WR Deebo Samuel suffered a groin injury against the Vikings. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Sunday.
news

49ers plan to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, start Trey Lance in 2022

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan suggested last week that it's conceivable that QB ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ could return to the team in 2022. But it's not at all the club's intent, per Ian Rapoport.
news

Cowboys place RT Terence Steele on COVID-19 list; starter to miss Thursday vs. Saints

The Cowboys continue to deal with COVID-19 issues as we inch deeper into the 2021 season. The club announced Sunday that right tackle Terence Steele was placed on the COVID-19 list and will miss Thursday's game against the Saints.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 12 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Titans RB D'Onta Foreman to start vs. Patriots

The AFC's No. 1 seed is without a bona fide RB1. So who will pick up the slack in the Tennessee backfield? On Sunday, it'll be fifth-year back ﻿D'Onta Foreman﻿.
news

Injury roundup: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson active vs. Jaguars

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, battling a knee injury, will be a game-time decision against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle) activated from injured reserve

Bradley Chubb is back. Denver activated its star pass rusher from injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to play for the first time in more than two months. Chubb has been sidelined since re-injuring his ankle in Week 2, which required an arthroscopic procedure to repair.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW