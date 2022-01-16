Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs injury update; plus, more NFL news from Super Wild Card Weekend's Sunday games

Around the NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are down another one of their best players.

Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Eagles after limping off the field in the first quarter. The second-year lineman exited just a few plays into the Bucs' opening drive, which resulted in a touchdown. Wirfs, initially deemed questionable, returned for one series in the second quarter but favored his right ankle before exiting again.

An extended absence from the former first-rounder would be a massive blow for Tampa Bay. Wirfs earned first-team All-Pro honors this past week after quickly establishing himself as one of the game's best right tackles. Veteran Josh Wells filled in for Wirfs.

The Bucs, of course, are already without multiple starters on offense, including wideout Chris Godwin and running back Leonard Fournette.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said defensive lineman Mike Daniels (groin) is unlikely to return this season. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson is in the concussion protocol. Defensive tackle ﻿Larry Ogunjobi﻿ suffered a foot injury and will be assessed over the next 24 hours.
  • Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat is inactive versus the Buccaneers with an illness. The team announced before the game that Sweat is recovering from an "emergency procedure" to address "a life-threatening situation." Linebacker T.J. Edwards suffered a forearm injury in the second quarter and is questionable to return.

Roster moves

  • The Los Angeles Rams signed kicker Ryan Santoso and long snapper Carson Tinker and released wideout Warren Jackson and tight end Kyle Markway from the practice squad.

