Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs injury update; plus, more NFL news from Super Wild Card Weekend's Sunday games

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are down another one of their best players.

Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Eagles after limping off the field in the first quarter. The second-year lineman exited just a few plays into the Bucs' opening drive, which resulted in a touchdown. Wirfs, initially deemed questionable, returned for one series in the second quarter but favored his right ankle before exiting again.

An extended absence from the former first-rounder would be a massive blow for Tampa Bay. Wirfs earned first-team All-Pro honors this past week after quickly establishing himself as one of the game's best right tackles. Veteran Josh Wells filled in for Wirfs.