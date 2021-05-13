2021 NFL schedule: Three Buccaneers games for fans to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2021 season. Here are the three games Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots, Week 4, Oct. 3, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

This game has "revenge" and "redemption" stamped all over it. For Tom Brady and the Bucs, this will be about marching into Gillette Stadium, a.k.a the House that Brady built, and reminding everyone that greatness is about more than a playbook. Of course, Brady already proved that, but no one reaches an age-44 season without still jotting down bulletin board material. Sure, the G.O.A.T. might say facing Bill Belichick, Cam Newton and the Pats is just another game, but, let's be real, this is history in the making, folks. Might as well get your gameday plans in order now.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills, Week 14, Dec. 5, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Just when Buffalo thought it got away from Brady, 2021 will bring the club back to his feet. Much like the old days that saw Brady's teams dominate, the Bills will have the added obstacle of overcoming a formidable defense. We nearly saw this matchup in Super Bowl LV, but instead Tampa showed it had the weapons to handle a different star QB and his high-octane offense. Can Josh Allen avoid a similar fate in his first-ever meeting against the franchise? You better believe Todd Bowles' crew will put him to the test.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams, Week 3, Sept. 26, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Watching teams try to contain Aaron Donald is always exciting TV, especially when that task belongs to one of the NFL's better O-lines. The unit allowed just one sack when these teams met in Week 11 last year, but the Bucs still lost an exciting affair, 27-24. This season, the rematch will not only include a marquee QB in Matthew Stafford﻿, but it'll also take place inside SoFi Stadium, presumably in front of fans. Brady returning to Cali and playing in that stadium against this team will definitely be one to watch.

Check out the full Buccaneers schedule below (all times ET):

Sept. 9 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 19 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 26 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 3 at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 10 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 14 at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)**

Oct. 24 vs. Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 31 at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 7 -- BYE

Nov. 14 at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 vs. New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 28 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 5 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 12 vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 19 vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Dec. 26 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 2 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 9 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD