2021 NFL schedule: Three Saints games for fans to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2021 season. Here are the three games New Orleans Saints fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 15, Dec. 19, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

It may lack the star-studded luster of last season's meetings, but don't sleep on the potential of the 2021 edition of this rivalry. The Saints handily swept the season series, only to fall to Tampa in the Divisional Round. After watching the Bucs go on to win it all, the Saints will be eager to prove themselves on the road against Tom Brady and Co. Plus, imagine what a re-invigorated Jameis Winston will do should he brandish QB1 duties in his first return to Ray Jay? What a show this could turn out to be.

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans, Week 10, Nov. 14, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

New Orleans hadn't allowed a 100-yard rusher in 55 straight games until Week 14 of the 2020 season. In 2021, the Saints will battle against a king the likes of which they hadn't seen during that streak. After missing their 2019 clash, Derrick Henry will look to make a first impression fitting for a two-time rushing champ. How the Saints respond without formidable run defenders Trey Hendrickson﻿, Malcom Brown and Sheldon Rankins should be interesting.

Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints, Week 7, Oct. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Fun fact: Russell Wilson hasn't beaten the Saints since the 2013 season. Yes, even with all the success Wilson's Seahawks have had against the NFC South (13-5 all-time), the Saints seem to have their number. Wilson's 659 total yards and 64.4 avg. completion rate over the previous two outings are respectable but, to the credit of coordinator Dennis Allen's group, N.O. said "no" at key moments to help bring home W's. The history combined with the expected return of Who Dat Nation to the Superdome should give Seattle plenty of sleepless nights leading up to this one.

Check out the full Saints schedule below (all times ET):

Sept. 12 vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 19 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 26 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 3 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 10 at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 17 -- BYE

Oct. 25 at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 31 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 7 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 14 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 21 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 25 vs. Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 2 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)**

Dec. 12 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 19 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Dec. 27 vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 2 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 9 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD