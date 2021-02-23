2021 NFL free agency: Nine players who CANNOT hit the open market

The biggest reason the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl was their defense. Obviously credit the genius, leadership and play of the greatest winner in football history, Mr. Tom Brady﻿. But look at what the Tampa defense did all season long in an offense-centric league. This, of course, culminated in a shockingly effective effort on Super Bowl Sunday, when the Bucs held Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to just three field goals. And the key to this effort was Tampa's ability to terrorize Kansas City's injury-riddled offensive line with a four-man pass rush. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles typically loves to blitz, but he knew his D-line could dominate on its own. And Barrett is the straw that stirs the drink.





I agreed with Jason Licht franchising Barrett last offseason. After a breakout 19.5-sack 2019 campaign, the Bucs GM wanted to make sure it wasn't a fluke. It wasn't. No, Barrett didn't duplicate that sack total, but he disrupted offenses when it mattered most. Now the man deserves to get paid, a sentiment he rightfully expressed on my SiriusXM radio show a couple weeks back.





"I feel like it's time for me to break the bank now, and I most definitely want to do that to be able to set my family up better and most definitely going to keep producing, so it's not like anything is going to fall off," Barrett told me. "I still think I got a lot left in the tank. I'm still getting better, actually. I'm still learning."





Shaq keeps learning and Tampa keeps winning. Make the long-term deal happen, Bucs.