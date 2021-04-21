2021 NFL Draft: Seven takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah's conference call

1) Few would argue that Mac Jones is the No. 3 overall talent in the 2021 NFL Draft, but that's where many expect the San Francisco 49ers to take Jones off the board next week. It's a classic question of fit versus ability, and the former Alabama quarterback could be precisely the fit head coach Kyle Shanahan is looking for at the game's most critical position. Arrogance, however, would be too strong a word to attach to such a decision, according to Jeremiah.

"You always hear it's about the Jimmys and Joes, not the Xs and Os. That would be an Xs and Os decision. It is 'I believe so much in the Xs and Os, I need somebody that can just see the game through my eyes and make those decisions.' But I don't call it arrogance," Jeremiah said. "Because I don't know how you argue with him. You watch the tape every week of these teams, and Kyle gets guys more open than anybody else in the league. There's a reason why so many teams are picking off all the guys from his tree to run that offense, because it's the best offense there is."