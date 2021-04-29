2021 NFL Draft Buzz: Thursday's news and notes

Uncertainty coming off a pandemic-abrupted college football season has made for a top-heavy 2021 NFL Draft. As such, the trade chatter ahead of the selection process has been quieter than a normal season.

One team angling to make some noise tonight? The New Orleans Saints.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning that the Saints appear to be the team doing the most groundwork for a potential trade up, per sources informed of the situation.

New Orleans has even called into the top 10 to gauge value, per Rapoport.

The Saints own eight draft picks heading into Thursday night, including two third-round comp picks.

With a hole opposite ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿, the Saints have been projected to select a corner in the first round. Sitting at pick No. 28, it's unlikely one of the top CBs lands in their laps.

The ammo it might take to get up to snag the likes of Patrick Surtain II or Jaycee Horn would be steep, but GM Mickey Loomis and coach Sean Payton have never been shy about their draft moves.

New Orleans has also been connected with talented corner Caleb Farley, who has dealt with multiple back surgeries the past two years. Farley would fit wonderfully in the Saints defense. His health concerns, however, are serious. Even with those issues, Farley's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, expects the corner to go in the middle of the first round. That projection would require the Saints to trade up still.

Loomis hinted at a possible first-round trade Wednesday, noting that he's looking for quality over quantity with his eight picks.

"I don't see a lot of holes in our roster," he said, via the team's official transcript. "I think we have a lot of talent and a lot of positions and when you look at each of these position groups. A lot of times, it's hard to envision a rookie coming in and displacing some of our veterans. So I wouldn't say that volume is a priority for us. I think quality is a priority for us."

In order to find that quality player, the Saints likely need to move up in a first round that is expected to fall off after the first 16-or-so picks.