2021 NFL Draft Buzz: Friday's news and notes

Day 2 of the draft begins from the same place Day 1 concluded -- Cleveland, Ohio -- on Friday night, and while it seems to by drying up after a rainy first night of picking, a flood of prospects is soon to come.

A few notable names could be gone fairly early. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Mississippi receiver Elijah Moore, Georgia corner Tyson Campbell and North Carolina running back Javonte Williams might end up coming off the board rather quickly Friday night with the beginning of Rounds 2 and 3.

Quarterback could also move the needle. After five were selected in the top 15 picks of the draft's first round, two more could end up being selected in Rounds 2-3: Stanford's Davis Mills, and seasoned Texas A&M veteran Kellen Mond. The two have vastly different collegiate tales, with Mills having much less experience than Mond, who stands as a quality backup selection with quick development potential. Both might be gone by the time Friday is finished.

As for now, we'll wait and cobble together some Day 2 mock drafts. We're mere hours from resuming the mania.

Here's what else we're monitoring ahead of Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft: