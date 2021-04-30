2021 NFL Draft Buzz: Friday's news and notes

Day 2 of the draft begins from the same place Day 1 concluded -- Cleveland, Ohio -- on Friday night, and while it seems to by drying up after a rainy first night of picking, a flood of prospects is soon to come.
A few notable names could be gone fairly early. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Mississippi receiver Elijah Moore, Georgia corner Tyson Campbell and North Carolina running back Javonte Williams might end up coming off the board rather quickly Friday night with the beginning of Rounds 2 and 3.
Quarterback could also move the needle. After five were selected in the top 15 picks of the draft's first round, two more could end up being selected in Rounds 2-3: Stanford's Davis Mills, and seasoned Texas A&M veteran Kellen Mond. The two have vastly different collegiate tales, with Mills having much less experience than Mond, who stands as a quality backup selection with quick development potential. Both might be gone by the time Friday is finished.
As for now, we'll wait and cobble together some Day 2 mock drafts. We're mere hours from resuming the mania.
Here's what else we're monitoring ahead of Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft:
- The 2021 draft's first head-scratcher of a pick came at No. 17 with the Raiders on the clock. With higher-rated tackles available, Las Vegas went with Alabama's Alex Leatherwood. Rapoport reported a survey of teams revealed most clubs projected Leatherwood as an early Day 2 pick, leading to the surprise that followed his selection, but added coaches liked Leatherwood's potential more than evaluators. Las Vegas will hope the coaches prove to be right, as Leatherwood projects to fill the void left behind by the departure of right tackle Trent Brown.
- The second surprising selection of the first round arrived 11 picks after Leatherwood with New Orleans' choice of Houston edge rusher Payton Turner. Rapoport's same survey uncovered plenty of likability for Turner among teams, who believed the former Cougar was picked early, but most liked him as a prospect.
- The moment a player is drafted is a lifelong highlight filled with excitement, joy and sometimes, overflowing passion. Tulsa's Zaven Collins could barely contain his exuberance when he learned he was headed to Arizona. Cardinals general manager Steve Keim phoned Collins to inform him Arizona was selecting him in the first round Thursday night, and the linebacker responded with fire. "Steve, we're gonna kill everyone," Collins told Keim in a video shared by the team. "Full speed. We're gonna kill everyone. And we're gonna get a Super Bowl ring so big on our fingers that a show dog wouldn't be able to jump over it." Collins ended up shedding tears of pure happiness while still on the phone in a call that also included Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and owner Michael Bidwill, leaving Arizona impressed by their new pick's desire to win. "Whew, that was emotional," Bidwill said after the Cardinals hung up the phone. "Holy cow."