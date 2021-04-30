2021 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Buccaneers snag quarterback Kyle Trask in second round

Published: Apr 30, 2021 at 11:31 AM
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

With Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, here's a look at how Rounds 2 and 3 could play out in Cleveland on Friday night, beginning at 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network/ABC/ESPN).

Want to create your own mock for Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft? Check out PFF's draft simulator to play out countless scenarios for every team spanning all seven rounds.

Pick
33
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Christian Barmore
Christian Barmore
Alabama · DT

Barmore is a talented, three-down defender with a chance to instantly impact the Jaguars' defensive front.

Pick
34
New York Jets
New York Jets
Tyson Campbell
Tyson Campbell
Georgia · CB

The long-and-fast Campbell has upside, but needs polish. That said, he fits the mold of what new Jets coach Robert Saleh likes in cornerbacks.

Pick
35
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Trevon Moehrig
Trevon Moehrig
TCU · S

The Falcons are in need of a potential playmaker at safety, and Moehrig fits that profile.

Pick
36
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Liam Eichenberg
Liam Eichenberg
Notre Dame · OT

With Robert Hunt bumping inside to guard, Eichenberg could step right into the starting RT spot.

Pick
37
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Asante Samuel Jr.
Asante Samuel Jr.
Florida State · CB

Samuel gives the Eagles the versatility to line up outside or defend the slot, which they should find valuable.

Pick
38
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Teven Jenkins
Teven Jenkins
Oklahoma State · OT

With Jenkins falling out of Round 1, the Bengals would be wise to snap him up as their right tackle of the future.

Pick
39
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Elijah Moore
Elijah Moore
Mississippi · WR

The Panthers will be hard-pressed to pass on this talented, tough wideout with the polish to find early snaps on that offense.

Pick
40
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Azeez Ojulari
Azeez Ojulari
Georgia · Edge

With Von Miller's contract expiring after the 2021 season, Ojulari would make perfect sense as the heir apparent.

Pick
41
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Aaron Robinson
Aaron Robinson
UCF · CB

The Lions need to find help quickly in their secondary. Robinson provides an athletic inside/outside option.

Pick
42
New York Giants
New York Giants
Carlos Basham Jr.
Carlos Basham Jr.
Wake Forest · DE

Savvy power rusher with good hand usage and the ability to pressure the pocket that the Giants are looking for.

Pick
43
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Nico Collins
Nico Collins
Michigan · WR

Big ball-winner with surprising build-up speed. Collins is a quality scheme fit for Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Pick
44
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Richie Grant
Richie Grant
UCF · S

Grant gives the Cowboys an immediate upgrade at safety as they continue to bolster that side of the ball following the first-round selection of Micah Parsons.

Pick
45
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Pat Freiermuth
Pat Freiermuth
Penn State · TE

The Jaguars need a tight end. Their new tight ends coach, Tyler Bowen, just happened to come from Penn State. Do the math.

Pick
46
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Ifeatu Melifonwu
Ifeatu Melifonwu
Syracuse · CB

Melifonwu has been a riser during the draft process thanks to his length, size and overall toughness.

Pick
47
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Notre Dame · LB

It seems hard to believe a player with JOK's upside could fall to here, but the Chargers warmly welcome his versatility and explosiveness.

Pick
48
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Joseph Ossai
Joseph Ossai
Texas · Edge

Pass rush must be addressed ASAP. Ossai is a little raw, but he flashes and has the long-limbed, high-motor attack favored by this brain trust.

Pick
49
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Javonte Williams
Javonte Williams
North Carolina · RB

If Williams is still on the board for Arizona, it'll be hard to pass up on a runner most mention in the same breath as back-to-back first-round picks Najee Harris and Travis Etienne.

Pick
50
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Baron Browning
Baron Browning
Ohio State · LB

Browning has plenty of tools to work with, as well as experience playing inside and outside linebacker.

Pick
51
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Terrace Marshall Jr.
Terrace Marshall Jr.
LSU · WR

The only reason Marshall's still available here is the medical concern. The talent is likely too much for Washington to pass on.

Pick
52
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Amari Rodgers
Amari Rodgers
Clemson · WR

The addition of Rodgers would give Justin Fields a reliable slot target to grow with.

Pick
53
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Jevon Holland
Jevon Holland
Oregon · S

After snagging Caleb Farley in Round 1, the Titans continue correcting their coverage issues with a safety who can step in and cover the slot from time to time.

Pick
54
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Samuel Cosmi
Samuel Cosmi
Texas · OT

With loads of starting experience at left tackle, Cosmi could compete quickly for the LT spot vacated by Anthony Castonzo﻿'s retirement.

Pick
55
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Creed Humphrey
Creed Humphrey
Oklahoma · C

Three-year starter at Oklahoma with good athleticism to go with plus core strength. Following the first-round selection of Najee Harris, this is Step 2 in Pittsburgh's quest to fix the running game.

Pick
56
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Milton Williams
Milton Williams
Louisiana Tech · DT

Serious-minded defensive tackle whose insane testing numbers could foreshadow what's to come with more work.

Pick
57
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Alim McNeill
Alim McNeill
N.C. State · DT

Big, athletic nose who can come in and challenge for a starting job on Day 1 with the Rams.

Pick
58
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Dyami Brown
Dyami Brown
North Carolina · WR

Explosive deep-ball threat with average hands. Brown has the ability to step in and contribute as yet another field-stretcher in this video game offense.

Pick
59
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Levi Onwuzurike
Levi Onwuzurike
Washington · DT

The wait is over for the powerful interior defender, as the Browns fortify their front.

Pick
60
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Kelvin Joseph
Kelvin Joseph
Kentucky · CB

There are some concerns surrounding his football character, but he's very talented and this is a big need for the Saints.

Pick
61
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Divine Deablo
Divine Deablo
Virginia Tech · S/LB

Deablo is a hybrid box defender with excellent size who is much better playing downhill than chasing in coverage.

Pick
62
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Nick Bolton
Nick Bolton
Missouri · LB

Physical and instinctive, Bolton gives the Packers a presence in the middle of the defense with early starting potential.

Pick
63
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Dillon Radunz
Dillon Radunz
North Dakota State · OT

I'll call him a tackle for now, but he could end up playing guard on the next level. Either way, it's more help up front for Patrick Mahomes﻿.

Pick
64
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kyle Trask
Kyle Trask
Florida · QB

It might be hard to pass up on a need pick here, but Trask could be worth the shot, as his style fits well with Tampa's receiving corps.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter.

