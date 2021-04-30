2021 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Buccaneers snag quarterback Kyle Trask in second round

With Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, here's a look at how Rounds 2 and 3 could play out in Cleveland on Friday night, beginning at 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network/ABC/ESPN).
Barmore is a talented, three-down defender with a chance to instantly impact the Jaguars' defensive front.
The long-and-fast Campbell has upside, but needs polish. That said, he fits the mold of what new Jets coach Robert Saleh likes in cornerbacks.
The Falcons are in need of a potential playmaker at safety, and Moehrig fits that profile.
With Robert Hunt bumping inside to guard, Eichenberg could step right into the starting RT spot.
Samuel gives the Eagles the versatility to line up outside or defend the slot, which they should find valuable.
With Jenkins falling out of Round 1, the Bengals would be wise to snap him up as their right tackle of the future.
The Panthers will be hard-pressed to pass on this talented, tough wideout with the polish to find early snaps on that offense.
With Von Miller's contract expiring after the 2021 season, Ojulari would make perfect sense as the heir apparent.
The Lions need to find help quickly in their secondary. Robinson provides an athletic inside/outside option.
Savvy power rusher with good hand usage and the ability to pressure the pocket that the Giants are looking for.
Big ball-winner with surprising build-up speed. Collins is a quality scheme fit for Kyle Shanahan's offense.
Grant gives the Cowboys an immediate upgrade at safety as they continue to bolster that side of the ball following the first-round selection of Micah Parsons.
The Jaguars need a tight end. Their new tight ends coach, Tyler Bowen, just happened to come from Penn State. Do the math.
Melifonwu has been a riser during the draft process thanks to his length, size and overall toughness.
It seems hard to believe a player with JOK's upside could fall to here, but the Chargers warmly welcome his versatility and explosiveness.
Pass rush must be addressed ASAP. Ossai is a little raw, but he flashes and has the long-limbed, high-motor attack favored by this brain trust.
If Williams is still on the board for Arizona, it'll be hard to pass up on a runner most mention in the same breath as back-to-back first-round picks Najee Harris and Travis Etienne.
Browning has plenty of tools to work with, as well as experience playing inside and outside linebacker.
The only reason Marshall's still available here is the medical concern. The talent is likely too much for Washington to pass on.
The addition of Rodgers would give Justin Fields a reliable slot target to grow with.
After snagging Caleb Farley in Round 1, the Titans continue correcting their coverage issues with a safety who can step in and cover the slot from time to time.
With loads of starting experience at left tackle, Cosmi could compete quickly for the LT spot vacated by Anthony Castonzo's retirement.
Three-year starter at Oklahoma with good athleticism to go with plus core strength. Following the first-round selection of Najee Harris, this is Step 2 in Pittsburgh's quest to fix the running game.
Serious-minded defensive tackle whose insane testing numbers could foreshadow what's to come with more work.
Big, athletic nose who can come in and challenge for a starting job on Day 1 with the Rams.
Explosive deep-ball threat with average hands. Brown has the ability to step in and contribute as yet another field-stretcher in this video game offense.
The wait is over for the powerful interior defender, as the Browns fortify their front.
There are some concerns surrounding his football character, but he's very talented and this is a big need for the Saints.
Deablo is a hybrid box defender with excellent size who is much better playing downhill than chasing in coverage.
Physical and instinctive, Bolton gives the Packers a presence in the middle of the defense with early starting potential.
I'll call him a tackle for now, but he could end up playing guard on the next level. Either way, it's more help up front for Patrick Mahomes.
It might be hard to pass up on a need pick here, but Trask could be worth the shot, as his style fits well with Tampa's receiving corps.