2020 NFL training camp: Thirteen individuals with the most work to do before kickoff

A.J. Terrell, cornerback, Atlanta Falcons: Congrats on going 16th overall, A.J.! Now, take over as a starter instantly, cover Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley in practice and justify the front office passing on CeeDee Lamb on draft day.

Jay Gruden, offensive coordinator, Jacksonville Jaguars: This is a reminder for the fans out there who forgot Gruden is Gardner Minshew's new sensei. Gruden's offenses are always more creative than given credit for, the Jaguars' offensive line is stable for once and there's a frisky receiver group in place to support the second-year quarterback. If Minshew can gobble up Gruden's wordy playbook in time, Jacksonville's offense will be sneaky watchable.

Chan Gailey and Tua Tagovailoa, offensive coordinator and quarterback, Miami Dolphins: It's up to Gailey to prepare Tagovailoa for his first NFL season, while also getting the rest of the Dolphins on the same page in a new offense. The offensive line is filled with new faces, including two highly drafted rookies, OT Austin Jackson and OG Robert Hunt. Ryan Fitzpatrick's experience with Gailey should help smooth over some bumps, but splitting QB reps will be a tricky balancing act. This could be the second straight season in Miami where winning games feels like a bonus, with Tua's development more important than any box score.

Joe Philbin, offensive line coach, Dallas Cowboys: Joey Phibs is back! Mike McCarthy's pal from Green Bay will undertake one of the thorniest endeavors in coaching: taking over a legendary unit. Center Travis Frederick has retired, while left tackle Tyron Smith is coming off his lowest-graded season by PFF since 2012. There are still the ingredients here to be great, with right guard Zack Martin and right tackle La'el Collins in their primes. But there's more downside with this unit than there has been in a long time. Greatness is the expectation when it comes to the Cowboys' line, the wellspring for a juggernaut Dallas offense in waiting. The best Philbin can do is keep this group on schedule.

Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, tight end, New England Patriots: If you aren't familiar with the Patriots' dueling third-round picks, you aren't alone. They were not at the top of a relatively weak tight end class. Yet still, no rookie tight ends have a better chance to play right away.

Following veteran Matt LaCosse's opting out of the 2020 season, the Patriots have virtually no one else at the position. Bill Belichick loves his tight ends, and the last Patriots reboot in 2010 also included a pair of rookies at the position named Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez, who combined for 87 catches and 16 touchdowns in Year 1. No one is expecting Asiasi and Keene to approach that level of production, but this New England offense desperately needs some youth and speed to emerge. There aren't many other options on the roster.