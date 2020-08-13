2020 NFL training camp: Thirteen individuals with the most work to do before kickoff

Published: Aug 13, 2020 at 11:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

It is the middle of August. NFL teams just put on helmets for the first time since the Super Bowl. The season starts in four weeks.

This unprecedented sprint to Week 1 will be a challenge for every player and coach, but it will be a taller mountain to climb for some. Below is an incomplete list of humans with the most to accomplish in the next month:

Tom Brady, quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brady's comments about learning a new playbook being "really tough" were blown out of proportion, but they still speak to the 43-year-old's anxiety on time missed this offseason.

"I think conversations we probably would've had in April, we're having now," Brady told reporters.

Brady is playing catchup in the most crucial offseason since his ACL-tear recovery in 2009. No quarterback relies more on knowledge before the snap to win. When Brady hesitates, he struggles. In a season where teams won't have as much time to install an offense, the edge could go to quarterbacks with superior continuity or athleticism. That's not Brady.

Inevitably, Brady just won't be able to grasp certain things about his new offense -- and new teammates -- until the regular season starts, but the future Hall of Famer has thrived for longer than any quarterback ever because he has all the answers to the test before it starts. The next month will be an incredible cram session.

A.J. Terrell, cornerback, Atlanta Falcons: Congrats on going 16th overall, A.J.! Now, take over as a starter instantly, cover Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley in practice and justify the front office passing on CeeDee Lamb on draft day.

Jay Gruden, offensive coordinator, Jacksonville Jaguars: This is a reminder for the fans out there who forgot Gruden is Gardner Minshew's new sensei. Gruden's offenses are always more creative than given credit for, the Jaguars' offensive line is stable for once and there's a frisky receiver group in place to support the second-year quarterback. If Minshew can gobble up Gruden's wordy playbook in time, Jacksonville's offense will be sneaky watchable.

Chan Gailey and Tua Tagovailoa, offensive coordinator and quarterback, Miami Dolphins: It's up to Gailey to prepare Tagovailoa for his first NFL season, while also getting the rest of the Dolphins on the same page in a new offense. The offensive line is filled with new faces, including two highly drafted rookies, OT Austin Jackson and OG Robert Hunt. Ryan Fitzpatrick's experience with Gailey should help smooth over some bumps, but splitting QB reps will be a tricky balancing act. This could be the second straight season in Miami where winning games feels like a bonus, with Tua's development more important than any box score.

Joe Philbin, offensive line coach, Dallas Cowboys: Joey Phibs is back! Mike McCarthy's pal from Green Bay will undertake one of the thorniest endeavors in coaching: taking over a legendary unit. Center Travis Frederick has retired, while left tackle Tyron Smith is coming off his lowest-graded season by PFF since 2012. There are still the ingredients here to be great, with right guard Zack Martin and right tackle La'el Collins in their primes. But there's more downside with this unit than there has been in a long time. Greatness is the expectation when it comes to the Cowboys' line, the wellspring for a juggernaut Dallas offense in waiting. The best Philbin can do is keep this group on schedule.

Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, tight end, New England Patriots: If you aren't familiar with the Patriots' dueling third-round picks, you aren't alone. They were not at the top of a relatively weak tight end class. Yet still, no rookie tight ends have a better chance to play right away.

Following veteran Matt LaCosse's opting out of the 2020 season, the Patriots have virtually no one else at the position. Bill Belichick loves his tight ends, and the last Patriots reboot in 2010 also included a pair of rookies at the position named Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez, who combined for 87 catches and 16 touchdowns in Year 1. No one is expecting Asiasi and Keene to approach that level of production, but this New England offense desperately needs some youth and speed to emerge. There aren't many other options on the roster.

Ben Roethlisberger, quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers: The history of quarterbacks over 35 years old missing all (or most) of a season before returning as a starter comes down to Vinny Testaverde and ... that's it. Svelte Ben is a unique talent in a passer-friendly era, but the precedent for his return from such a serious injury at age 38 is non-existent. If he gets through August with puff pieces still flowing, then optimism is warranted. But there's a big difference between spinning passes for social media hype videos and surviving an NFL training camp, much less a season.

Joe Burrow, quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals: I love Burrow's LSU tape. Who doesn't? I love the pass-catching options he has in Cincinnati. I like everything I hear from Bengals coach Zac Taylor and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. I don't love that Burrow will have less practice time on the field before the regular season than any healthy top pick, well, ever.

Scott Turner, offensive coordinator, Washington Football Team: There's a trend among many of these choices. New coaches or new players, with new schemes to learn or install. Turner's task is particularly daunting because he's doing it with a second-year quarterback in Dwayne Haskins whom he inherited, a promising No. 1 receiver (Terry McLaurin) and very little else that can be relied on. Second-year slot receiver Steven Sims Jr. could be a nifty weapon, and rookie running back Antonio Gibson, who can also play receiver, can make plays if he doesn't drown in a shower of fantasy football love. He was also a third-round pick.

The Football Team's roster -- this will never get old -- looks unfinished. Don't be surprised if veteran offensive linemen and skill-position players are added to the mix. Turner can't be sure what he's working with.

Brandon Aiyuk, wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers: Deebo Samuel's foot injury sped up Aiyuk's timeline to produce. The first-round pick is a YAC monster who is expected to take Jimmy Garoppolo's short passes a long way. Kendrick Bourne is the best healthy returning receiver in a quietly underwhelming group, making Aiyuk's quick transition crucial to the 49ers' success. If you are a looking for reasons the 49ers could regress, start with the receivers before heading to the secondary.

Phil Snow, defensive coordinator, Carolina Panthers: Snow, a 64-year-old who was last in the NFL as a position coach for the 0-16 Lions, may be inheriting the league's worst defense. It's on the new coordinator to integrate Carolina's entire draft class into a defense with at least seven new starters. The 2019 Panthers' defense struggled mightily -- giving up the second-most points in the league -- and now the new coaching staff is tasked with replacing Luke Kuechly, James Bradberry, Mario Addison, Gerald McCoy, Eric Reid and Bruce Irvin in one offseason.

There is front-seven talent to work with in Kawann Short, Brian Burns, Shaq Thompson and top-10 pick Derrick Brown, but the cornerback group is woefully thin. Snow must get a lot of rookies ready in a short amount of time, in a position he's never held before.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

Related Content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Chris Godwin (12) and Mike Evans (13) set for play against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. Sunday, Nov. 11, 2019. The Buccaneers won 30-27. (Al Messerschmidt via AP).
news

Bucs' Mike Evans, Chris Godwin among NFL's top WR duos

The Bucs' Mike Evans and Chris Godwin led the NFL in receiving yards among WR tandems in 2019. Are they the top duo at the position entering the 2020 season? David Carr ranks his top five.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) walks to the field from the locker room through the team tunnel during warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Cardinals, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson laying low, eyeing big 2020 campaign

After a down 2019 season, Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson has his sights set on a bounce-back campaign this fall. Jim Trotter checks in on the rejuvenated Peterson, who has what multiple people in the Cardinals organization call "a different look in his eyes."
'Hard Knocks: Los Angeles' preview: What to expect this year
news

'Hard Knocks: Los Angeles' preview: What to expect this year

'Hard Knocks: Los Angeles' kicks off Tuesday and will feature both the Rams and Chargers as they attempt to prepare for a strange and uncertain NFL season. Get all of your questions answered by Dan Hanzus ahead of the premiere.
Cam Newton, Patriots eye opportunity for reinvention in 2020
news

Cam Newton, Patriots eye opportunity for reinvention in 2020

How is Cam Newton meshing with his new team? Judy Battista writes that while the QB's personality appears unchanged as a Patriot, both he and the team will need a reinvention on the field for their union to be a success in 2020.
NFL's 30 best players over 30: Tom Brady, J.J. Watt not in top 10
news

NFL's 30 best players over 30: Tom Brady, J.J. Watt not in top 10

Editors Ali Bhanpuri and Tom Blair reveal their ranking of the NFL's best 30 players over the age of 30 heading into the 2020 season, a list that includes three quarterbacks -- but no Tom Brady -- in the top 10.
Year 2 QB hype: Kyler Murray, Drew Lock, Daniel Jones jump off film
news

Year 2 QB hype: Kyler Murray, Drew Lock, Daniel Jones jump off film

The 2018 QB class got all the hype. The 2019 class has a chance to be better. After reviewing last season's tape, Gregg Rosenthal spotlights five enticing aspects of three different sophomore signal-callers: Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Drew Lock.
Pro Football Hall of Fame: My Class of 2021 modern-era predictions
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame: My Class of 2021 modern-era predictions

In honor of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's enshrinement week, which was postponed to next August, Adam Rank predicts which modern-era players will make the Class of 2021. Will former teammates Peyton Manning and Reggie Wayne go in together?
Pats' N'Keal Harry among receivers poised for Year 2 breakout in 2020
news

Pats' N'Keal Harry among receivers poised for Year 2 breakout in 2020

Which second-year wide receivers could take the NFL by storm this fall? Nate Burleson spotlights five youngsters with serious breakout potential in the 2020 season. 
Bills' Devin Singletary among RBs set for Year 2 breakout in 2020
news

Bills' Devin Singletary among RBs set for Year 2 breakout in 2020

Which running backs are poised for big Year 2 performances? Maurice Jones-Drew has the answers and reveals three young studs who are set to break out in their second NFL seasons. (Plus, a bonus pick!) 
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Top 100 Players: Patrick Mahomes at No. 4?! Let's re-rank the top 10

NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2020 concluded on Wednesday night with the unveiling of the final 10 names, and Adam Schein is shocked that the players voted three(!) guys in front of Patrick Mahomes. So, here is the annual re-ranking of the top 10.
NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2020': Five things the voters got wrong
news

NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2020': Five things the voters got wrong

Now that NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2020" is complete, Jeremy Bergman looks at which players didn't get their fair shake in the rankings. Here are five things the voters got wrong.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL