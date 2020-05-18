Around the NFL

Monday, May 18, 2020 10:42 AM

Big Ben shaves, posts workout video of him throwing

Headshot_Author_Kevin_Patra_1400x1000
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Ben Roethlisberger pledged not to save his beard or cut his hair until he could throw a "legit NFL pass" to one of his teammates.

It seems Big Ben hit that mark.

The Pittsburgh Steelers official Twitter feed released a video of Roethlisberger tossing a pigskin with JuJu Smith Schuster, Ryan Switzer and James Conner. Then the QB got a trim.The Steelers quarterback feeling like he's back to throwing passes normally is a good progression for Big Ben's return. Roethlisberger noted last month that he was going to be ready for OTAs and minicamp -- which would have started this month under normal circumstances.

While he'd been throwing at a reduced rate this offseason, the beard trim indicates he feels he's now back to normal.

Getting their signal-caller full-go has been the top offseason goal for Pittsburgh in its effort to return to playoff contention. All signs continue to point towards Big Ben being at 100 percent when the season opens.

Related Content

Lynn says Chargers looked at Cam Newton, but liked QBs on roster  
news

Lynn says Chargers looked at Cam Newton, but liked QBs on roster  

The Los Angeles Chargers have shown they're comfortable riding with Tyrod Taylor as their QB1 in 2020 but coach Anthony Lynn revealed the team did take a look at former MVP Cam Newton.  
Young Broncos hope virtual work effectively replaces missing reps
news

Young Broncos hope virtual work effectively replaces missing reps

The Denver Broncos are entering 2020 with a new offensive coordinator and second-year QB in Drew Lock. Receiver Courtland Sutton discusses how the lack of on-field reps this offseason has impacted him and his teammates.
Philadelphia Eagles tackle Andre Dillard (77) blocks during an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Seahawks defeated the Eagles 17-9. (Al Tielemans via AP)
news

Jason Kelce confident Andre Dillard can take over at LT

The Philadelphia Eagles will have a new starter at the most important position on the offensive line in 2020. Veteran Jason Kelce is confident that Andre Dillard is up to the task.
Rodgers recalls '90s Bulls, Michael Jordan's impact on his career
news

Rodgers recalls '90s Bulls, Michael Jordan's impact on his career

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers inspires fans all over the world but, for him, Michael Jordan and the '90s Chicago Bulls served as a big inspiration for him growing up.
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Anthony Harris (41) intercepts the football during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings defeated the Saints in overtime, 26-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Vikings S Anthony Harris signs franchise tender

Ballhawk Harris signs franchise tag while his agents, Minnesota still working on a long-term extension. 
Cowboys' 2020 schedule is for the birds – all of them
news

Cowboys' 2020 schedule is for the birds – all of them

During the 2020 season, the Cowboys will become just the third team to run the five-team "Bird Gauntlet" -- playing the Eagles, Cardinals, Falcons, Ravens and Seahawks.
New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) defends during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Giants, 35-14. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Tom Brady leaving isn't 'end of the world' for Devin McCourty, Patriots

Longtime Patriots DB was worried about his own free agency, not his quarterback's and is "happy for him," despite Brady moving on to Buccaneers. 
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) drops into coverage against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs won the game 31-20. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
news

Anthony Hitchens believes Chiefs 'should be a top-five defense'

Despite having won a Super Bowl last season, there's room for improvement in Kansas City on the defense, in particular. Anthony Hitchens believes it will be seen in a big way.
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs after the catch followed by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during an NFL football AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday, January 13, 2019 in Foxborough. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
news

How will returning Rob Gronkowski play for 1st time as 30-something?

Having celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday, Rob Gronkowski's debut as a Buccaneer will see him also play for the first time past his 30th birthday.
Nagy: Nick Foles re-learning his playbook 'like riding a bike'
news

Nagy: Nick Foles re-learning his playbook 'like riding a bike'

According to the Bears coach, Foles is not having a hard time getting back into the swing of things four years after the two spent time together in Kansas City.
NFL team facilities permitted to reopen starting Tuesday
news

NFL team facilities permitted to reopen starting Tuesday

NFL team facilities are permitted to begin reopening starting as soon as next Tuesday provided they meet certain criteria, Commissioner Roger Goodell informed clubs in a Friday memo.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL