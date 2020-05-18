Big Ben shaves, posts workout video of him throwing

The Pittsburgh Steelers official Twitter feed released a video of Roethlisberger tossing a pigskin with JuJu Smith Schuster, Ryan Switzer and James Conner. Then the QB got a trim.The Steelers quarterback feeling like he's back to throwing passes normally is a good progression for Big Ben's return. Roethlisberger noted last month that he was going to be ready for OTAs and minicamp -- which would have started this month under normal circumstances.