Big Ben shaves, posts workout video of him throwing

Ben Roethlisberger pledged not to save his beard or cut his hair until he could throw a "legit NFL pass" to one of his teammates.
It seems Big Ben hit that mark.
The Pittsburgh Steelers official Twitter feed released a video of Roethlisberger tossing a pigskin with JuJu Smith Schuster, Ryan Switzer and James Conner. Then the QB got a trim.The Steelers quarterback feeling like he's back to throwing passes normally is a good progression for Big Ben's return. Roethlisberger noted last month that he was going to be ready for OTAs and minicamp -- which would have started this month under normal circumstances.
While he'd been throwing at a reduced rate this offseason, the beard trim indicates he feels he's now back to normal.
Getting their signal-caller full-go has been the top offseason goal for Pittsburgh in its effort to return to playoff contention. All signs continue to point towards Big Ben being at 100 percent when the season opens.