2020 NFL Scouting Combine winners/losers: Justin Herbert stars

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado: It was expected that Shenault would run in the 4.5s but he posted a time on the low end of the expected range (4.58 seconds) and then didn't run a second 40 or compete in any other drills. It's not yet clear if he suffered an injury during his run, but it was certainly not the showing he hoped for in a year that features an extremely deep pool of talent at his position. His 40 time is not bad at all for a 227-pound receiver, and I suspect it will improve at his pro day (40 times are usually better at pro days). Shenault's run-after-catch ability is among the class' best, and no workout can (or should) take that away from him. However, on this occasion, he was unable to close the gap on the top-end receivers in the class.