2020 NFL Draft: Tua Tagovailoa's most likely landing spot?

Chargers (No. 6): While I'm pouring one out for Philip Rivers and his Chargers career, time never stands still and the Bolts are in position to look for their quarterback of the future. The franchise is still a newcomer to Los Angeles and is in desperate need of excitement to rally the existing fan base and excite factions of Angelenos who have yet to buy in. Nothing would complement the Chargers' move into a new stadium better than a new face of the franchise with a big name and reputation. The Bolts would almost assuredly have to move up the board to nab Tua, and they don't anywhere near the amount of draft currency as Miami, so that could make this pairing difficult.