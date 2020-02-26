Tua Tagovailoa combine MRIs on hip come back clean

Tua Tagovailoa told reporters Tuesday in Indianapolis that he expects his surgically-repaired hip to be medically cleared March 9, and it appears his tests at the NFL Scouting Combine back up that notion.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the former Alabama star quarterback received overwhelmingly positive reports on his dislocated hip from teams who examined him, per sources. Rapoport added that the MRIs came back clean, Tagovailoa's hip fracture is healed and there is no loss of blood flow. One source went on to tell Rapoport that Tagovailoa "looked great."

Tagovailoa's health is one of the 2020 NFL Draft's top storylines as QB-needy teams evaluate the potential top 5 pick.

During his widely attended news conference Tuesday at the combine, Tagovailoa told reporters that he plans to have his personal pro day for NFL teams on April 9, which would occur exactly one month after he expects to be cleared for full-speed, unlimited workouts.

Tagovailoa sustained the season-ending injury during a November game against Mississippi State -- the most serious of several injuries he sustained during his college career.