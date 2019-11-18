2020 NFL Draft order: Broncos inch toward top 5; Lions in top 10

The Bengals are still in the driver's seat for the No. 1 overall pick with six more opportunities to move down the board via a surprise lane change that could lead to league-wide rubbernecking. However, the injury to Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa creates more uncertainty about what the future holds for the Crimson Tide star. It also seems to make the value of the top pick even greater for Cincinnati and its fellow QB-needy teams now that one of college's football's top QB prospects has to decide whether to return for his senior season or enter the draft coming off major surgery. Barring a surprise victory down the stretch, the Bengals may ultimately be choosing between picking red-hot LSU senior QB Joe Burrow, the draft's best non-QB or trading the pick.