Falcons shuffle coaching staff after bye week

Dan Quinn didn't fire anyone this time, but he did make more changes to his coaching staff.

Coming off the bye, the Atlanta Falcons shuffled their coaching staff Monday, announcing that Raheem Morris will go from WRs coach to secondary coach. Dave Brock moves from RBs coach to WR coach. Bernie Parmalee will become the running backs coach after serving as an offensive assistant and assistant special teams coach.

During the offseason Quinn fired his defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator, and special teams coordinator. The changes at the time set up Quinn to take more ownership of the defense, his forte. It hasn't worked out well as the Falcons defense continued to be a sieve on the way to a 1-7 record.

Monday's changes appear to be a move to get Morris back on the defensive side of the ball, where he'd spent his coaching career until 2016, to help try to improve the disappointing unit.

With the Falcons sputtering, it could be Quinn's last change before the entire staff gets swept out of town if things don't turn around in a hurry.