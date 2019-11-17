Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa to undergo right hip surgery

Alabama junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to undergo hip surgery in Houston on Monday, the school announced Sunday afternoon.

Tagovaila suffered a dislocated right hip during the first half of Saturday's game against Mississippi State. Alabama has said it anticipates a full recovery for Tagovailoa, who had been forecasted as a potential high first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft before the injury.

"For the past 24 hours our medical team has consulted with multiple orthopedic experts across the country, who specialize in hip injuries and surgeries," Alabama team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain said in a statement. "Based on that research, Tua is being flown to Houston tonight to be evaluated and is scheduled to have hip surgery Monday. As previously stated, we anticipate a full recovery. The main focus has been, and will remain, on Tua, his family, and making sure we are providing them the best medical care possible."

Tagovailoa was one of the top quarterbacks in college football during his two seasons as a starter for the Crimson Tide. As a sophomore, he finished second to eventual top draft pick Kyle Murray for the Heisman Trophy after tossing 43 touchdown passes in leading Alabama to the national championship game.

Tagovailoa finishes the 2019 season with 2,584 passing yards and 31 touchdowns to just three interceptions.